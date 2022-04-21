Alliance Trust PLC - Result of AGM

| Source: Alliance Trust Plc Alliance Trust Plc

Dundee, UNITED KINGDOM

Alliance Trust PLC

Annual General Meeting

Alliance Trust PLC announces the results of voting on the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today in Dundee. All votes were on a poll.

A summary of the votes cast in respect of the resolutions is set out below. Each of the resolutions was passed with the required majority.

 ResolutionVotes for%Votes against%Percentage of
issued share
capital voted		Votes withheld
1Report & Accounts

80,644,07299.9726,3360.0326.74%68,141
2Directors’ remuneration report (excluding Remuneration Policy)79,466,38499.61313,7290.3926.44%958,436
3Directors’ Remuneration Policy78,607,61199.24602,4620.7626.25%1,528,248
4To approve the Dividend Policy79,846,99499.00809,8211.0026.73%81,734
5Re-election of Mr Gregor Stewart79,152,52998.361,321,1291.6426.67%262,221
6Re-election of Ms Sarah Bates79,349,30698.591,132,6171.4126.67%253,728
7Re-election of Mr Anthony Brooke79,289,26298.581,145,3391.4226.66%267,271
8Re-election of Mr Dean Buckley79,247,09298.521,189,7031.4826.66%298,856
9Re-election of Ms Jo Dixon79,025,18198.191,456,6361.8126.67%253,829
10Re-election of Mrs Clare Dobie79,278,95298.511,202,7511.4926.67%254,176
11Appointment of BDO as Auditor80,430,50499.83138,4480.1726.70%160,528
12Remuneration of the Auditor80,591,56799.9447,9750.0626.73%99,007
13Authority to purchase Company shares79,368,23598.481,226,9811.5226.71%134,876
14Authority to disapply pre-emption rights79,258,68998.361,325,5961.6426.71%148,652
15Authority to hold meetings at 14 days’ notice79,125,87498.101,531,7781.9026.73%80,615

The number of shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 301,729,181

NOTES
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of resolutions 13, 14 and 15 which were special resolutions, passed by the Company at its Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Alliance Trust PLC
Telephone: 01382 938320