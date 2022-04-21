Alliance Trust PLC - Result of AGM

Alliance Trust PLC

Annual General Meeting

Alliance Trust PLC announces the results of voting on the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting, held earlier today in Dundee. All votes were on a poll.

A summary of the votes cast in respect of the resolutions is set out below. Each of the resolutions was passed with the required majority.

Resolution Votes for % Votes against % Percentage of

issued share

capital voted Votes withheld 1 Report & Accounts



80,644,072 99.97 26,336 0.03 26.74% 68,141 2 Directors’ remuneration report (excluding Remuneration Policy) 79,466,384 99.61 313,729 0.39 26.44% 958,436 3 Directors’ Remuneration Policy 78,607,611 99.24 602,462 0.76 26.25% 1,528,248 4 To approve the Dividend Policy 79,846,994 99.00 809,821 1.00 26.73% 81,734 5 Re-election of Mr Gregor Stewart 79,152,529 98.36 1,321,129 1.64 26.67% 262,221 6 Re-election of Ms Sarah Bates 79,349,306 98.59 1,132,617 1.41 26.67% 253,728 7 Re-election of Mr Anthony Brooke 79,289,262 98.58 1,145,339 1.42 26.66% 267,271 8 Re-election of Mr Dean Buckley 79,247,092 98.52 1,189,703 1.48 26.66% 298,856 9 Re-election of Ms Jo Dixon 79,025,181 98.19 1,456,636 1.81 26.67% 253,829 10 Re-election of Mrs Clare Dobie 79,278,952 98.51 1,202,751 1.49 26.67% 254,176 11 Appointment of BDO as Auditor 80,430,504 99.83 138,448 0.17 26.70% 160,528 12 Remuneration of the Auditor 80,591,567 99.94 47,975 0.06 26.73% 99,007 13 Authority to purchase Company shares 79,368,235 98.48 1,226,981 1.52 26.71% 134,876 14 Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 79,258,689 98.36 1,325,596 1.64 26.71% 148,652 15 Authority to hold meetings at 14 days’ notice 79,125,874 98.10 1,531,778 1.90 26.73% 80,615

The number of shares in issue as at the date of the meeting was 301,729,181

NOTES

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of resolutions 13, 14 and 15 which were special resolutions, passed by the Company at its Annual General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Alliance Trust PLC

Telephone: 01382 938320