Global Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market to 2028 - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

The global myopia and presbyopia treatment market size is expected to reach USD 28.0 billion by 2028, according to the report. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Growing research and development in the targeted disorders is expected to drive the market considerably over the forecast period. Moreover, the growing prevalence of myopia and high myopia is anticipated to fuel the market during the forecast period. Incidences of myopia in the developing countries of Asia Pacific, such as Japan, China, Singapore, and the Republic of Korea is growing steeply in recent years. According to Statista, myopia cases in the world are expected to rise by 28% in the next decade and by 30% for high myopia.



The growing prevalence of myopia and presbyopia is an opportunity for industry players to introduce efficient treatment solutions. Among the developed nations, the U.S. is witnessing a significant boost in the incidence of myopia and presbyopia, especially in individuals over 42 years of age. The introduction of technologically advanced surgical options and high adoption rates in developed countries are expected to boost the market growth in upcoming years.



Advanced diagnostic and surgical treatment solutions include LASIK, LASEK, and PRK. Integration of these techniques with artificial intelligence and robot-assisted surgical tools is expected to fuel the number of surgical procedures. The introduction of multifocal intraocular lenses and implantable contact lenses is expected to have a positive impact on the market growth.



Myopia And Presbyopia Treatment Market Report Highlights

By myopia treatment type, the single prescription corrective lenses segment is expected to hold a significant revenue share of the market owing to the progression of myopia with age, thus requiring frequent changes of corrective lenses

The progressive multifocals segment is also expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to wide acceptance due to aesthetic advantages

The multifocal contact lenses for the correction of presbyopia held the largest revenue share in 2020 largely due to easy availability and effective outcomes

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Reimbursement framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.4.3. Industry challenges

3.5. Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.5.1.1. Supplier power

3.5.1.2. Buyer power

3.5.1.3. Substitution threat

3.5.1.4. Threat of new entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive rivalry

3.5.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.5.2.1. Political landscape

3.5.2.2. Technological landscape

3.5.2.3. Economic landscape

3.5.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.5.4. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Myopia Treatment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.1.1. Corrective

4.1.1.1. Prescription Lenses

4.1.1.1.1. Single

4.1.1.1.2. Bifocal

4.1.1.1.3. Trifocal

4.1.1.1.4. Others

4.1.1.2. Contact Lenses

4.1.2. Surgical

4.1.3. Drugs

4.2. Myopia Treatment Type Market Share, 2020 and 2028

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market by Myopia Treatment Type Outlook

4.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2028 for the following

4.5.1. Corrective

4.5.1.1. Prescription Lenses

4.5.1.1.1. Single

4.5.1.1.2. Bifocal

4.5.1.1.3. Trifocal

4.5.1.1.4. Others

4.5.1.2. Contact Lenses

4.5.2. Surgical

4.5.3. Drugs



Chapter 5. Presbyopia Treatment Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.1.1. Prescription Lenses

5.1.1.1. Reading Glasses

5.1.1.2. Bifocals

5.1.1.3. Trifocals

5.1.1.4. Progressive Multifocals

5.1.1.5. Office Progressives

5.1.2. Contact Lenses

5.1.2.1. Bifocal

5.1.2.2. Multifocal

5.1.2.3. Monovison

5.1.2.4. Modified Monovision

5.1.3. Intraocular Lenses

5.1.4. Refractive Surgery

5.2. Presbyopia Treatment Type Market Share, 2020 and 2028

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market by Presbyopia Treatment Type Outlook

5.5. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2028 for the following

5.5.1. Prescription Lenses

5.5.1.1. Reading Glasses

5.5.1.2. Bifocals

5.5.1.3. Trifocals

5.5.1.4. Progressive Multifocals

5.5.1.5. Office Progressives

5.5.2. Contact Lenses

5.5.2.1. Bifocal

5.5.2.2. Multifocal

5.5.2.3. Monovison

5.5.2.4. Modified Monovision

5.5.3. Intraocular Lenses

5.5.4. Refractive Surgery



Chapter 6. Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.2.1. Innovators

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2. Key customers

7.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2018

7.3.4. Zeimer Ophthalmic Systems AG

7.3.4.1. Company Overview

7.3.4.2. Financial performance

7.3.4.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.5. NIDEK CO. LTD.

7.3.5.1. Company Overview

7.3.5.2. Financial performance

7.3.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.6. Johnson & Johnson Vision

7.3.6.1. Company Overview

7.3.6.2. Financial performance

7.3.6.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.7. ZEISS International

7.3.7.1. Company Overview

7.3.7.2. Financial performance

7.3.7.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.8. ALCON VISION LLC

7.3.8.1. Company Overview

7.3.8.2. Financial performance

7.3.8.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.9. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

7.3.9.1. Company Overview

7.3.9.2. Financial performance

7.3.9.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.10. Haag-Streit UK

7.3.10.1. Company Overview

7.3.10.2. Financial performance

7.3.10.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.11. Topcon Corporation

7.3.11.1. Company Overview

7.3.11.2. Financial performance

7.3.11.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

7.3.12. Essilor Ltd.

7.3.12.1. Company Overview

7.3.12.2. Financial performance

7.3.12.3. Product Benchmarking

7.3.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

