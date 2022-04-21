The on premise segment held a larger market share in 2021.However, the SaaS segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during 2021-2028.

New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emergency Medical Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Mode of Delivery [On Premises and Software as a Service ], Platform, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269997/?utm_source=GNW

The emergency medical software market growth is attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure, increasing demand for software deployment, and growing demand for rapid and quality medical care.



However, the lack of skilled professionals hampers the growth of the market.



Healthcare expenditure is anticipated to grow due to the increasingly aging population, improvement in lifestyle, and rising per capita disposable income.The healthcare expenditure per person is higher for people aged 60 years and above compared to those between 15 and 30 years.



The global geriatric population is significantly increasing at an unprecedented rate, which has boosted life expectancy and increased the presence of multiple illnesses (physical or mental) in a person.As the healthcare expenditure is rising in low and middle-income countries, it has further helped overcome the challenges of poor accessibility and affordability.



Increased healthcare expenditure provided better access to emergency departments and encouraged emergency medical software service providers to invest in research & development and innovations. According to the WHO 2020 report, global healthcare spending rose from 2000 to 2019 and reached US$ 8.3 trillion or 10% of global GDP. This is one of the significant factors fueling the emergency medical software market across the globe over the coming forecast period.



Based on product, the global emergency medical software market is segmented into early warning & vulnerability alert system (EWVAS), EMS computer aided dispatch (CAD) system, incident response software, ambulance management software, and others.The incident response software segment held the largest market share in 2021.



Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on mode of delivery, the global emergency medical software market is bifurcated into on premise and software-as-a-service (SaaS).



The on premise segment held a larger market share in 2021.However, the SaaS segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during 2021-2028.



Based on platform, the global emergency medical software market is segmented into windows, android, iOS, and others. The windows segment held the highest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the global emergency medical software market is segmented into commercial, state city agencies, municipal, and others. The commercial segment held the largest share in 2021 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has created both a public health crisis and an economic crisis.The pandemic adversely affected an unbelievable percentage of the population since the first quarter of 2020.



The regions saw a very high demand for emergency medical services and software owing to the high number of COVID-19 cases.Various studies and statistics showed one of the highest numbers of emergency medical services (EMS) activation in 2020 and 2021.



Also, the incidence of cardiac arrest activations increased during the pandemic. With a large section of the first respondents and EMS personnel involved in the care of COVID-19 patients, the demand for robust technologies increased.



Various organic and inorganic developments have been adopted by the companies in the emergency medical software market.Many companies focus on organic strategies, such as product launches and product approvals.



Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market are acquisitions, collaboration, and partnerships.These growth strategies have aided the market players in expanding their business, contributing toward the emergency medical software market size and enhanced their geographic presence.



Additionally, growth strategies such as acquisitions and partnerships helped in strengthening their customer base and increasing the product portfolio. A few of the significant developments made by key players are listed below:



In January 2022, CentralSquare Technologies announced that Paragould, Arkansas has selected CentralSquare’s 911 Pro to replace Motorola Vesta for its emergency dispatch needs to provide its dispatchers with easy-to-use software applications and key tools, like improved location resources, to make their jobs simpler and help provide better services to the citizens they serve.



In October 2020, EMIS Health announced the launch of Symphony 3.0, an emergency care software system. Symphony 3.0 was designed to support same day emergency care (SDEC).



In November 2021, Trapeze Emergency Services announced that it has teamed up with Ortivus to deliver solutions covering all aspects of patient care information or Integrated Patient Care Records (iPCR). These integrated functions greatly reduced paramedic’s workload, improved service efficiency, and overcame ‘information isolation’.



A few of the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the emergency medical software market are the National Center for Health Statistics (a department of U.S. Department of Health & Human Services), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs) which are partner of World Health Organization.

