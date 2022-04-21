Global Instant Water Heater Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Instant Water Heater Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global instant water heater market reached a value of US$ 3.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 4.92 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.20% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



An instant water heater, or tankless water heater, is a device used to instantly heat cold water through gas or electrical heating unit. It consists of a hot water outlet, flue pipe, draft divider, pressure relief valves, dip tubes and tanks. It also includes a water flow sensor that starts automatically when it detects the water flow. The heated water is utilized for various purposes, such as cleaning, washing clothes, dishwashers, hot water showers, cooking, removing stains and relieving clogged drains. In comparison to traditional water heaters, instant water heaters are easy to install, cost-effective, convenient, compact and energy efficient. They also heat faster through a small-sized heating chamber.



Instant Water Heater Market Trends:

Significant growth in the hospitality industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Instant water heaters are widely used in resorts and hotels for laundry, cleaning and supplying hot water in bathrooms, kitchens and swimming pools. Additionally, the widespread product adoption due to the increasing environmental concerns are favoring the market growth. Instant water heaters are energy efficient and produce lower carbon footprint and emissions.

Moreover, the launch of instant water heaters in innovative designs and advanced features, such as mobile temperature control, leak protection alarms and power load control, are providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of advanced water filtration and sterilization technologies to improve the overall filtration and purity of water is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the widespread product utilization in the medical industry for bathing patients, along with the implementation of various government initiatives toward adoption of energy-efficient technologies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



