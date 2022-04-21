Cardano-Based Apexaverse Announces Plans to take on the MetaVerse, P2E, and NFTs

New York, NY, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apexaverse team is excited to announce the release of its project that will revolutionize the MetaVerse, Play-to-Earn (P2E), and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) markets. The team’s aim is to explore these protocols with its Cardano-based infrastructure and utility token as it considers the project “the intersection of the MetaVerse, Web3.0, and NFTs on Cardano Blockchain.”





About Apexaverse

According to the Apexaverse team, the project is a role-playing game built on the Cardano blockchain. It supports their unique community-focused game development process while allowing them to have rich online games such as PVP and P2E games, token with staking capabilities, launchpad, 3D MetaVerse, and NFTs.

The team behind the project explained its desire to capitalize on the gaming landscape by implementing blockchain-based experiences on the MetaVerse and thus enhance decentralization and security.

Through its play-to-earn functionality, players can earn tokens while playing its exciting and rewarding games. Its array of NFT collections is a distinct mark between the protocol and its competitors.

The multi-platform games will be available on multiple devices such as iOS, Androids, and browsers. Hence, players can compete in different digital worlds and be rewarded with NFTs.

Apexaverse Token ($AXV)

The team has created a utility token ($AXV) to power its operations. Besides that, the multipurpose token will serve as a medium of exchange for users to sell, buy, modify, and trade in-game assets in the MetaVerse.

The team explained further that the token will also serve as points of entry for several areas of the MetaVerse while promising customers streams of income through its staking platform, Game Hub, and NFT Marketplace.

While explaining its decision to choose Cardano over other blockchains, the team explained that it wanted to leverage the blockchain’s PoS consensus protocol (Ouroboros) that allows randomly-selected and private stake pool leaders to distribute their stakes and generate new blocks proportionally.

Tokenomics

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 tokens.



Blockchain: Cardano (ADA).

Token Name: APEXAVERSE.

Token Ticker: $AXV.

Seed Sale: 10% of the total supply.

Private Sale (Round 1): 6% of the total supply.

Private Sale (Round 2): 5% of the total supply.

Ecosystem: 15% of the total supply.

Advisors: 4% of the total supply.

In Game reward and platform staking: 15% of the total supply.

Liquidity and listing: 20% of the total supply.

Team: 5% of the total supply.

Marketing/partnership: 20% of the total supply.

Partnership

The Apexaverse team has partnered with organizations that are passionate about the project. Its list of partners includes Unity, Kenzo Ventures, CoinCarp, and Designocracy while plans are underway to partner with CoinHunt in the future.

