New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Embedded Hypervisor Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Technology, Enterprise Size, and Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269996/?utm_source=GNW

Embedded hypervisors are the security best practices for network devices as they provide safety and security from the hostile network.



It runs a specific program efficiently that is layered by frameworks, which offers adequate protection for modules. The need for embedded hypervisors increased due to technological advancements and the rise in adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) in various industrial verticals, such as in the automotive industry, aerospace & defense industries, and IT & telecom.



The demand for embedded hypervisors in the automotive industry is rapidly increasing due to a growing preference for electric vehicles, fueling the market growth.An advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is a robust system that uses sensors in vehicles, such as cameras and radars.



The embedded hypervisor market is benefiting from the increased adoption of V2I and V2V features.



In the aerospace & defense industry, there is an increasing need for layered-based security to systems and critical components.The growing popularity of real-time operating systems also contributes to the demand for embedded hypervisors.



Many real-time applications require safety, security, and virtualization support.The rising geographical tension between neighbouring countries, such as India, China, and Pakistan, the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and the Middle East & African countries led to many governments spending a considerable amount on developing their defense security.



For instance, the US Department of Defense (DOD) requests $715 billion in funding. India’s Defense budget for 2022–2023 stands at US$ 54.20 billion (Rs 4,05,470.15 crores). The 2021 defense budget totalled US$ 46.7 billion in Saudi Arabia. Russia’s national defense budget to total $154 billion through 2022. Therefore, the rising defense budget created many lucrative opportunities for the embedded hypervisor key vendors.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Embedded Hypervisor Market

The COVID-19 outbreak dramatically impacted the global economy in 2020 in its initial days, and the crisis hampered the business activities in the IT industries.Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the embedded hypervisor market was experiencing substantial growth due to the growing demand for IoT platforms, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, and cloud computing in various industries, such as healthcare, smart homes, smart buildings, smart cities, transportation, and manufacturing industries.



Significant investment initiatives were in the pipeline for massive shifts in the manufacturing sector due to industry 4.0 and the acceptance of IoT in various enterprises. However, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the deployments and investment of IoT and cloud-based solutions that hampered the business dynamics for the embedded hypervisor market growth. During the initial days of the pandemic, it restricted all business deals, collaborations, and partnerships that significantly shattered the embedded hypervisor market growth.



Embedded hypervisor market analysis by technology, the market is segmented into desktop virtualization, server virtualization, and data center virtualization.In 2021, the desktop virtualization segment accounted for the largest market share.



Embedded hypervisor market analysis by enterprise size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.In 2021, the large enterprises segment accounted for a larger market share.



Based on component, the market is segmented into solution and services.The solution segment accounted for a larger embedded hypervisor market share in 2021.



Based on industry, the embedded hypervisor market is segmented into BFSI, IT and telecom, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, transportation, and others. In 2021, the BFSI segment accounted for the largest market share. By geography, the embedded hypervisor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America accounted for the largest embedded hypervisor market share in 2021.



The overall size of the Embedded Hypervisor market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Embedded Hypervisor market with respect to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants to validate data and gain more analytical insights. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, national sales managers, and external consultants—including valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Embedded Hypervisor market.



The key companies operating in the Embedded Hypervisor market include Citrix Systems, Inc.; IBM Corporation; Microsoft Corporation; VMware, Inc.; Wind River Systems, Inc.; NXP Semiconductors; Thales Group; Fent Innovative Software Solution; S.L.; Lynx Software Technologies; and Siemens AG.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269996/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________