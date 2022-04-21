G1 Therapeutics to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on May 4, 2022

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, will host a webcast and conference call to provide a corporate and financial update for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (866) 763-6020 (domestic) or (409) 216-0626 (international) and entering the conference code: 2229795. The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics™ and the G1 Therapeutics logo are trademarks of G1 Therapeutics, Inc.

G1 Therapeutics Contacts:

Will Roberts

Vice President

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

(919) 907-1944

wroberts@g1therapeutics.com

Rebecca Levine

Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations

(919) 667-8711

rlevine@g1therapeutics.com