VIEWPARK X SOUNDPARK PARTNER WITH DEEPMUSIC and DEEPFILM TO DEVELOP A METAVERSE DEDICATED TO MUSIC AND FILM

New York, NY, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VIEWPARK X SOUNDPARK, the New York based global media company, announced a partnership with DeepMusic and DeepFilm to create Across the Metaverse, a music and film themed metaverse.





To launch Across the Metaverse VIEWPARK x SOUNDPARK will produce METAVERSE’S GOT GENIUS, the world’s first tv series created in the metaverse for global distribution. The series will be open to music talent worldwide whose avatars will compete for major prizes, including a label and talent promotion support deal with SOUNDPARK. SOUNDPARK’s President, Lord Joseph Clarke aka Capital LS, will participate in the curating of talent for the series and producing the winning songs.



Across the Metaverse will feature Deepex, an IP exchange for music and soundtracks, For the Love of Music Fund to finance the acquisition of music IP, and THIRTEEN Auction House for the auction of music related IP such as album covers, costumes from musicals, sets from shows or scores.

Musicians, filmmakers, and fans will have the opportunity to acquire land and participate in virtual concerts, operas, musicals, film screenings, master classes, festivals and work in film and music studios.



“We are honored to work with VIEWPARK and SOUNDPARK,” says DEEPMUSIC’s Founder and CEO Rick Li-Kei Tsing. “Their formidable experience in the music and film industries add an incredible contribution to our metaverse and we are proud to be working with them both.”

Comments SOUNDPARK’s Joseph Clarke, “A metaverse dedicated to the music industry will be not only an incredible place to experience but we also see it as an amazing way for musicians globally to find a community, launch careers and participate in the upside of their music revenues and ownership. For too long we as musicians have lost control of our own music and career paths and have been less able to connect with and genuinely engage with our fans without some type of middleman. DeepMusic’s approach focuses on changing that in a meaningful way.”



VIEWPARK’s founder says, “After 30 years in the film and music industry we continue to look for creative ways to support and experience the arts. Web 3 is giving the world an opportunity to experience film and music in a whole new way and we are embracing the potential power of web 3 to reach more people, increase connectivity, drive more value for creators and allow more access to the fans. Rick’s genius is to put all this under one umbrella and give creators and fans alike a modern, beautiful, and multi-dimensional approach for all things music and film”.

Deal was brokered by Vishwa Naik and Rohan Malhotra who will stay on with VIEWPARK and SOUNDPARK as their web 3 specialists and advisors.



ACROSS THE METAVERSE will begin to the first land sales on June 20, 2022. METAVERSE GOT GENIUS will launch in first quarter 2023.

ABOUT VIEWPARK GROUP

VIEWPARK GROUPis a media and technology investment company for a Web3 world. Its founder and CEO, Krysanne Katsoolis has led media ventures for more than 30 years curating and distributing content across all verticals. Katsoolis’ experience includes building both private and public companies including spearheading a reverse merger onto NASDAQ. https://viewpark.co



ABOUT SOUNDPARK

SOUNDPARK is a VIEWPARK company which represents and produces soundtracks, theatrical scoring, music artists and events in the universe and for the metaverse. SOUNDPARK is headed by 90’s Hip-Hop artist Joseph “Capital L.S” Clarke formerly of the group Rumpletilskinz signed to RCA records in 1993. https://thesoundpark.co



ABOUT DEEPMUSIC

DEEPMUSIC is a company that specializes in the development of Web3 ecosystems. It introduces a broad portfolio of projects including ACROSS the Metaverse and Metaverse Got GENIUS, to promote Music-Fi for a more inclusive music industry. DEEPMUSIC is founded by Rick Li-Kei Tsing and a team of blockchain technology experts; entertainment industry experts as well as financial experts. https://deepmusic.live/

