Elemeno AI Joins NVIDIA Inception to Advance Its MLOps Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemeno AI, an end-to-end Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) platform that optimizes workflows, today announces it has joined NVIDIA Inception. The program is designed to nurture startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and data sciences.

Elemeno AI is on a mission to help companies leverage the benefits of AI by providing an integrated MLOps platform that offers an intuitive UX for data scientists building machine learning models - from development to production. Through a streamlined process, this solution empowers companies to focus on their business when building enterprise-grade apps with custom AI models developed by their teams.

NVIDIA Inception, which includes 10,000 startups in 110 countries, helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

NVIDIA Inception will allow Elemeno AI to accelerate its cloud-based business development and gain traction by providing access to cutting-edge technology, NVIDIA experts, venture capitalists, and co-marketing. The program will also offer Elemeno AI the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

"We're excited to join NVIDIA Inception; the program presents Elemeno with an opportunity to work with experts and leaders in artificial intelligence to further advance our solution in the MLOps industry," says Lucas Bonatto, Elemeno AI's CEO.

About Elemeno AI

Elemeno AI will empower small and medium-sized companies with MLOps similar to those used by big tech leaders, allowing our customers to automate business rules and allow their workforce to focus on creative tasks.

About NVIDIA Inception

NVIDIA Inception nurtures cutting-edge startups revolutionizing industries with advancements in AI and data science. The free program has 10,000+ members who are given access to the best technical tools, latest resources, and opportunities to connect with investors. As a startup matures, its Inception benefits also evolve to further company growth. Premier members receive increased NVIDIA marketing support, access to Premier-only member events, and a dedicated NVIDIA relationship manager.

Media Contact:

Elemeno AI

Michael Tam

michael.tam@elemeno.ai

(510) 333-9321

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment