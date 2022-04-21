Branded Legacy, Inc. Recaps Q1 of 2022

Orlando, FL, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures addresses shareholders for 2022 Q1 recap.



Branded Legacy, Inc. completes a letter to shareholders disclosing updates from Q1 of 2022. In the letter to shareholders, CEO of Branded Legacy, Jermain Strong, writes, “There is still much to accomplish.” With pending acquisitions, new retail accounts, growing current accounts, and a push in marketing efforts, the Company has big shoes to fill. The Company recognizes the need to press on in making 2022 a breakthrough year for the Company. Strong continues, “Company President, Brandon White, has spearheaded this entire process, and his experience and expertise in sales is proving that he is the right person to lead Branded Legacy, Inc into the future.”



Spikes CBDX is currently developing two additional flavors of gummies – sour apple and citrus - to add to the product mix following the successful launch of watermelon and pineapple flavors. Samples of the current gummies are in the hands of two local vape distributors in Orlando with follow ups scheduled for next week.



Company leadership is working day by day to increase sales and marketing. Vice President Matthew Nichols, commented on the current marketing strategy, “We are in the process of developing a marketing department by giving local college undergrads internship opportunities to gain experience. This could lead to a full-time employment and other opportunities for these students as they help the Company grow.”



About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.



