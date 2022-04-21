SimpliPhi Power Releases 2021 Annual Sustainability Report

Oxnard, California, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From its inception 10 years ago, SimpliPhi Power, a Briggs & Stratton portfolio company, has embarked on a clear mission to create universal access to safe, reliable, and affordable energy to empower people, communities, and enterprises globally. For the second consecutive year, SimpliPhi Power has submitted its Communication on Progress and Annual Sustainability Report as a member of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact.

The Report highlights company policies, activities, projects, and programs that support the UN Global Compact’s Ten Principles. The 2021 Report serves to tell SimpliPhi Power’s story since founding, provide insights for customers, partners, and stakeholders, as well as establish a baseline from which the company measures progress going forward.

“At the core of our company’s business strategy is the founding principle of an integrated bottom line where success is viewed and measured through three important metrics: people, planet and profit,” notes Catherine Von Burg, CEO of SimpliPhi Power. She adds, “These principles guide all SimpliPhi Power’s strategic business decisions, from equitable wages to the types of partnerships we develop with other stakeholders in the industry. The focus is always on relevant strategies that have a strong social, economic, and environmental bottom line.”

“This report is a testament to SimpliPhi Power’s mission and highlights the many ways it works every day to ensure that sustainability and an integrated bottom line are at the core of everything they do,” says Tom Rugg, SVP & President of Energy Solutions at Briggs & Stratton.

“We are pleased to recognize the continued commitment from SimpliPhi to the Secretary-General and the United Nations Global Compact, endorsing the Ten Principles and the ambition of the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Jacqueline Grace, Executive Director of the United Nations Global Compact Network USA. “Corporate participation is critical to creating a sustainable and equitable world. Energy innovation serves an important role in realizing that ambition,” she added.

The UN Global Compact is a call to action to “mobilize a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders” to “align their strategies with Ten Principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption; and take strategic actions to advance broader societal goals, such as UN Sustainable Development Goals, with an emphasis on collaboration and innovation,” with a pledge to report on implementation and progress annually.

