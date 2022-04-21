Multiband Global to Showcase Clean Energy Solutions at 2022 Byron Nelson Tournament

Company’s Helios Energy Solutions will be showcased at prestigious event



AUSTIN, TX , April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Metals Recovery and Recycling, Inc. (“AMRR”) (OTC Pink: AMRR), holding company of Multiband Global (MBG), a leading IT and network lifecycle company, will showcase MBG’s Helios clean energy solutions at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament, held in McKinney, TX from May 9-15.

MBG’s Helios Energy Solutions offer an environmentally-sound alternative to fossil fuel dependent generators, delivering clean energy solutions for commercial 4G LTE and 5G networks, optimizing applications for highly efficient and reliable service.

James Frinzi, Chairman and CEO, said, “We are looking forward to exhibiting some of our Helios products at this year’s Byron Nelson tournament. Multiband Global will host a suite at the 18th hole and will be offering product demonstrations throughout the week.

“Beyond golf, we are also committed to supporting the inspiration behind the tournament - the Momentous Institute - which offers education and mental health programs to give children the best start in life. The Byron Nelson has raised $167 million since 1968 for the Momentous Institute and we are proud to be part of those efforts.”

This month, MBG announced the launch of its Helios Energy Solutions which offer an environmentally-sound alternative to fossil fuel-dependent generators and provide a reliable, self- sustained and cost efficient energy solution for commercial customers. MBG’s Helios products will be assembled in the US and

About American Metals Recycling and Recovery

AMRR is the holding company of Multiband Global, a leading IT and network lifecycle company offering solutions for the complete IT and network lifecycle from deployment to decommissioning. The company is backed by logistics, field enterprise service systems and a global technician base. Multiband Global specializes in large-scale telecommunications, system / network planning and engineering, fire and life safety systems, low voltage cabling, electronic security, audiovisual, installation services, electronic waste recycling, and data destruction. The company’s clients include companies in technology, communications, health care, sports entertainment, national security and government.

