Snakes & Lattes Inc. Announces the Opening of the Ninth Brick and Mortar Location in Glendale, California

Toronto, ON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Snakes & Lattes Inc. (OTC: FUNN) is pleased to announce the opening of their newest location in Glendale, California.

Snakes & Lattes Inc. is proud to have acquired Gamehaus in Glendale, California via ownership of the outstanding SBA loan. Gamehaus was established in 2013 by Rob Cron and Terry Chiu. Located near Hollywood at 1800 South Brand Blvd., #107 Glendale, CA. As board game enthusiasts themselves, they initially went looking for a great place to gather with friends that would offer a few amenities:

A large game library: Over 1400 titles!

Good food and drink while playing board games

A fun spot to play later than most the other businesses around town

An environment with nice seating and tables that could handle either a quick card game or a full-on epic board game session

https://gamehauscafe.com/

“I met Terry and Rob back in 2012 and have incredible respect for what they have built. It's beautiful! We plan to capitalize on this great location in the LA area. It currently holds 100 seats plus a beer & wine license. Plans to further increase capacity by expanding and turning the adjacent space into retail space have started. The search for an experienced Manager has also already commenced. There will be an emphasis on table service to increase ticket value per customer and add flexibility of counter service as well. We are thrilled this will be our first location in California and could not be more excited about this acquisition. It is just an awesome spot for food and gaming!” said Snakes & Lattes Inc. Founder, Ben Castanie.

The location will stay open during the transition with the rebrand launch to coincide with the onboarding of the new general manager. Expected timeline for the launch is about Summer. This will occur along with a revamped website and a local social media campaign.

This Ninth location represents another conversion out of many we are exploring across the United States and Canada. Opportunities continue to come in with one-off locations proactively reaching out to consider a conversion to the Snakes brand. When we find a café that meets our requirements for; size, market potential, location relative to our demographics, financially sound post due diligence, and ease of transition we begin the deep dive review process. These conversions are a separate list from the USA expansion team efforts and represent another stream for corporate growth. More information on the USA expansion team to come!

With our first true West Coast location, we are excited to continue our plan to have Snakes & Lattes brand locations coast to coast in North America!

See you at Snakes & Lattes!

About Snakes & Lattes Inc.

Snakes & Lattes Inc. currently operates 9 tabletop gaming bars and cafes: 3 located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, 1 in Guelph, Ontario, Canada, 1 in Tempe, Arizona, 1 in Tucson, Arizona, 1 in Provo, Utah, 1 in Chicago, Illinois & 1 in Glendale, California. The company is in the process of expanding throughout North America. Snakes & Lattes Inc. was the first board game bar and cafe in North America, and is believed to be the largest in the world. Our board game cafes have the largest circulating public library of board games in North America for customers to choose from.

For more information on Snakes & Lattes Inc., please visit the website at www.snakesandlattes.com.

