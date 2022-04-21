C-Bond Systems Conducts Interview with Proactive Investors to Discuss Record 2021 Revenue and Outlook for 2022

HOUSTON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Scott R. Silverman, conducted a video interview with Proactive Investors to discuss the Company’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021, including record revenue of more than $1.47 million. Mr. Silverman also provided an outlook for C-Bond’s Patriot Glass Solutions division and its Transportation Solutions Group for 2022. The video can be watched here.



Patriot Glass Solutions protects personal and business property across the United States from looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire. Its core products are C-Bond Secure, a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that deters forced entry, and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system. C-Bond BRS is validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

The leading product for C-Bond’s Transportation Solutions Group is C-Bond nanoShield™, a first-of-its-kind chemical solution that protects and strengthens windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects on the glass that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days. The product is easy to apply and is sprayed on and squeegeed off.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 15, 2021, August 16, 2021, and May 14, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.