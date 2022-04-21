Manhattan Beachwear Selects CGS’s BlueCherry® as its Cloud-based Solution for End-to-End Global Supply Chain Management

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced Manhattan Beachwear, the leading swimwear manufacturer in the Unites States, has selected the award-winning, industry-leading BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite as its end-to-end ERP, PLM and AWS cloud-based solution to modernize its operations.



Manhattan Beachwear has grown from humble beginnings to become the largest swim and active wear manufacturer in the U.S., producing more than 10 million garments per year. The company’s proprietary and licensed brands can be found in major department stores, such as Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Ave, Bloomingdales, Dillard’s, Macy's, specialty chains like Everything But Water, and small independent retailers located across the United States and internationally.

Headquartered in Southern California and New York, Manhattan Beachwear’s campus is home to a 75,000 square foot, state-of-the-art corporate office housing design, production, finance, customer service, sales and marketing, as well as a 200,000 square foot distribution center in Buena Park, Calif. International operations include manufacturing facilities in Mexico, China and Vietnam with sales distribution in Canada, Mexico and Europe.

About BlueCherry

The CGS BlueCherry Enterprise Suite provides clients with comprehensive digital supply chain management solutions, available both in the cloud and on-premises, to drive their fundamental business processes. With a focus on the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail, home goods, fashion and apparel, BlueCherry is a unified platform that provides supply chain visibility with the latest digital technologies. The BlueCherry Suite addresses the needs of the end-to-end supply chain, from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

