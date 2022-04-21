AgEagle to Exhibit at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 in Orlando, Florida

WICHITA, Kan., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American: UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor and software solutions for commercial and government/defense use, today announced that the Company will be exhibiting at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 to be held next week, April 25-28,2022, in Orlando, Florida. Located in booth #2001, AgEagle will be showcasing its unified line of industry-trusted, high performance drones, sensors and software solutions.

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics, represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. As the largest, most significant annual event for the unmanned systems industry, AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 is where thousands of the industry’s top minds will gather to cultivate collaboration, spark new ideas and work to build the future of autonomy.

DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

WHAT: AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2022 WHERE: Booth #2001, XPO Hall, Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida WHEN: April 25-28, 2022 | 10:30 AM ET – 5:30 PM ET WHO: AgEagle and subsidiaries, senseFly, MicaSense and Measure Global

NOTE TO MEDIA: To book interviews with key AgEagle officials in attendance at the conference, please send an email to media@ageagle.com for scheduling.



About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

AgEagle is a global UAV industry pioneer engaged in delivering a unified line of high-performance drones, sensors and software that have earned the longstanding trust and fidelity of customers in more than 70 countries worldwide. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in a broad range of commercial verticals, as well as for U.S. government agencies, all branches of the U.S. military and allied nations. For additional information, please visit our websites at www.ageagle.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Contacts: