Katherine Lehman to leave Navient board of directors

WILMINGTON, Del., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, today announced that board member Katherine A. Lehman will not stand for reelection at Navient’s annual meeting of shareholders.



Ms. Lehman, a partner for the Palladium Heritage strategy at Palladium Equity Partners and a Navient director since 2014, informed the Board that her expanded role at Palladium will require her to allocate more time and attention.

“I am thankful for Kate’s service, contributions and guidance,” said Jack Remondi, president and CEO of Navient. “She has been a valuable resource for me, my colleagues and the board.”

“Kate has made valuable contributions to Navient’s success,” said Linda Mills, chair of Navient’s Board of Directors. “We thank her for her dedication and support, and we wish her well in the future.”

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions that simplify complex programs and help millions of people achieve success. Our customer-focused, data-driven services deliver exceptional results for clients in education, health care and government. Learn more at navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, paul.hartwick@navient.com

Investors: Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, nathan.rutledge@navient.com