SPYR Inc. (SPYR) Leverages Loyalty of Apple Consumers with Suite of Consumer-Friendly Products

SPYR Inc. (OTCQB: SPYR ) is a savvy tech company that, through its wholly owned subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops, creates and resells Apple(R) ecosystem-compatible products with an emphasis on the smart-home market. In addition to meeting strong consumer demand, SPYR is aggressively identifying and targeting acquisitions that will grow its footprint and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and a diverse portfolio of smart-technology products.

Rather than spread itself a mile wide and two inches deep trying to solve problems with compatibility, SPYR and Applied Magix have hooked their wagon to arguably the largest, most affluent and deeply passionate group of consumers in the world: Apple users. Ask anyone using Apple products what they like best and there’s a good chance that the answer will be about the reliability, interoperability and simple, seamless transitions between devices. SPYR has locked in with these consumers and is leveraging that loyalty with its suite of consumer-friendly products.

About SPYR Inc.

SPYR is a technology company which, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple(R) ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (“AI”) and smart-technology products.

