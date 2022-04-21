SFLMaven to Accept Bitcoin as Payment for Product Sales and Begins to Diversify Cash Holdings to Include Bitcoin with Series of BTC Allocations

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to announce that the Company has begun the process of accepting Bitcoin (“BTC”) for purchases of high-end vintage jewelry items both in the real world and digitally within the metaverse.

The Company has also begun to diversify its cash and cash equivalents holdings to include scaling exposure to BTC as a line item in its recorded holdings of assets.

“We believe in the future of Bitcoin and digital payment systems and that fiat currency systems represent a risk to the productivity of assets on the balance sheet because they are subject to monetary expansion, stimulus, and debt, which could continue to drag down value,” commented Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “As such, we have begun to diversify the Company’s exposure on the cash side with periodic investments in Bitcoin. We will also augment this step by transitioning to allow purchases in BTC as we continually work to widen our access to viable end-market customers interested in our unique products.”

Management notes that the Company is seeing unprecedented flows of cash from operations in 2022 due to increasing demand, increasing web traffic at its online store, and record participation in SFLMaven vintage jewelry auctions.

The Company has also begun to implement its metaverse strategy, which promises to augment sales in 2022, further highlighting the need for alternative payment systems and a diversified process for storing and recording financial assets.

Ladin added, “We are excited to begin accepting Bitcoin as a valid form of payment, especially as we establish our new metaverse presence and sales of digital goods, creating an avenue for an expanding relationship with a massive new tech-savvy end market.”

Visit the Company’s eBay store ( www.ebay.com/str/sflmavenantiquesjewelryfineart ) for more information or to participate in SFLMaven’s upcoming Famous Thursday Night Auction event.



About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM) is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to a global base of discerning patrons. Famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store, SFLMaven has driven over $140 million in sales since inception, earning more than 100k positive reviews along the way. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com .

