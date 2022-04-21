Global Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Markets, 2017-201 & 2022-2027: Market Players are Constantly Striving to Create a Competitive Advantage by Developing New and Innovative Trauma Devices

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, by Type, by Site, by End-user, by Region, Competitional Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global lower extremities trauma devices market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of bone related injuries and traumatic accidents, and surge in instances of osteoporosis among the population. Besides, rising cases of road accidents and injuries worldwide and rising awareness for the trauma devices are expected to propel the growth of the global lower extremities trauma devices market.

Market players are constantly striving to create a competitive advantage by developing new and innovative trauma devices, which is expected to drive the trauma devices market in the coming years. As per some estimates, 22% of the global population is expected to have osteoarthritis, which is expected to drive the demand for lower extremities trauma products.

Growing popularity of Orthobiologics/biological materials to improve the healing of broken bones, tendons, muscles, or ligaments are expected to drive the growth of the global lower extremities trauma devices market in the forecast period.

Consistent influx of new technologies and introduction of newer devices are anticipated to drive the global lower extremities trauma devices market. Spinal injuries caused from accidents during sports or road accidents are creating a need for lower extremities trauma devices market, which is expected to propel their market growth in the coming years.



The global lower extremities trauma devices market segmentation is based on type, site, end user, regional distribution, and competitive Landscape. Based on type, the market is further differentiated between internal fixators and external fixators.

In 2020, the internal fixators devices segment dominated the global lower extremities trauma market due to rising occurrence of road accidents, falls, occupational hazards, etc. Besides, the therapeutic effect of internal fixation trauma devices will further contribute to their dominance in the coming years.



Top companies operating in the global lower extremities trauma devices market include

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Smith & Nephew, Plc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Acumed LLC

Orthofix Holdings, Inc

Medartis AG

Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Inc.

Matrix Meditec Private Limited

Report Scope:

Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, By Type:

Internal Fixators

Plates & Screws

Rods & Pins

Others

External Fixators

Uniplanar & Biplanar Fixators

Circular Fixators

Hybrid Fixators

Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, By Site:

Hips & Pelvis

Lower Leg

Foot & Ankle

Knee

Thigh

Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

