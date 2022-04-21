Global Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Markets, 2017-201 & 2022-2027: Market Players are Constantly Striving to Create a Competitive Advantage by Developing New and Innovative Trauma Devices

Dublin, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, by Type, by Site, by End-user, by Region, Competitional Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global lower extremities trauma devices market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
The growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of bone related injuries and traumatic accidents, and surge in instances of osteoporosis among the population. Besides, rising cases of road accidents and injuries worldwide and rising awareness for the trauma devices are expected to propel the growth of the global lower extremities trauma devices market.
Market players are constantly striving to create a competitive advantage by developing new and innovative trauma devices, which is expected to drive the trauma devices market in the coming years. As per some estimates, 22% of the global population is expected to have osteoarthritis, which is expected to drive the demand for lower extremities trauma products.
Growing popularity of Orthobiologics/biological materials to improve the healing of broken bones, tendons, muscles, or ligaments are expected to drive the growth of the global lower extremities trauma devices market in the forecast period.
Consistent influx of new technologies and introduction of newer devices are anticipated to drive the global lower extremities trauma devices market. Spinal injuries caused from accidents during sports or road accidents are creating a need for lower extremities trauma devices market, which is expected to propel their market growth in the coming years.
The global lower extremities trauma devices market segmentation is based on type, site, end user, regional distribution, and competitive Landscape. Based on type, the market is further differentiated between internal fixators and external fixators.
In 2020, the internal fixators devices segment dominated the global lower extremities trauma market due to rising occurrence of road accidents, falls, occupational hazards, etc. Besides, the therapeutic effect of internal fixation trauma devices will further contribute to their dominance in the coming years.
Top companies operating in the global lower extremities trauma devices market include
- Stryker Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
- Smith & Nephew, Plc.
- Wright Medical Group N.V.
- Integra LifeSciences Corporation
- Acumed LLC
- Orthofix Holdings, Inc
- Medartis AG
- Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions, Inc.
- Matrix Meditec Private Limited
Report Scope:
Years Considered for This Report:
- Historical Years: 2017-2020
- Base Year: 2021
- Estimated Year: 2022E
- Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F
Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, By Type:
- Internal Fixators
- Plates & Screws
- Rods & Pins
- Others
- External Fixators
- Uniplanar & Biplanar Fixators
- Circular Fixators
- Hybrid Fixators
Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, By Site:
- Hips & Pelvis
- Lower Leg
- Foot & Ankle
- Knee
- Thigh
Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, By End User:
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Lower Extremities Trauma Devices Market, By Region:
North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
South America
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3djl7o