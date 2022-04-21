New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Wound Measurement Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product, Type of Wound, Device Type, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269992/?utm_source=GNW



The growth of the global digital wound measurement devices market is attributed to a few of the key driving factors, such as increasing incidences of wounds and ulcers and a growing number of surgical procedures globally.



Increasing cases of chronic wounds globally are driving the digital wound measurement devices market growth. Chronic wounds are slow to heal, and as per the Mission Regional Medical Center, about 6.7 million people are living with chronic wounds in the US. Moreover, approximately 2 million diabetics of US develop diabetic foot ulcer or other non-healing wound every year. Furthermore, numerous people are injured—many of them with permanent sequelae. Injuries contribute to 16% of the global disease burden. Deaths and disabilities from injuries are especially notable in low- and middle-income countries, which account for ~90% of the total burden of injuries. The International Association for the Surgery of Trauma and Surgical Intensive Care (IATSIC) supports injury management and ensures improved care of injured people globally. With the rising cases of wounds and trauma, the wound care cost is also rising due to the growing demand for advanced healthcare devices. Wound care is associated with high costs and has become a significant challenge for healthcare systems globally. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information, in the US, Medicare spends from US$ 28.1 billion to US$ 96.8 billion annually on wound treatment. The rising economic burden increases the demand for more advanced wound management products.



The rising number of injuries caused by traumatic events and road accidents are major factors driving the digital wound measurement devices market growth. For instance, according to the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, road accidents kill 1.2 million people globally. The number is higher in middle-income countries. In addition, burn injuries are one of the major causes of developing chronic wounds. For instance, as per the WHO, burn injuries cause ~180,000 deaths every year globally. Also, the overall cost of treatment has increased worldwide. For instance, in 2017, the National Health Services (NHS), the UK healthcare workers treated ~15,000 patients with burn injuries, and the cost of treatment was over ~US$ 24.94 million. Similarly, every year, more than ~US$ 7.9 billion is spent on emergency room visits and hospital burn cares. Moreover, burn infections have risen in the last few years due to proper wound management after surgical procedures. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), ~10,000 people die of burn-related infections in the US every year. The rising number of traumas, such as road accidents and burn injuries, have increased the number of surgeries globally, thereby raising the demand for rapid wound healing products. Therefore, these factors are driving the demand for digital wound measurement devices over the forecast period.



Wound measurement devices are a major requirement in the wound care industry. Hence, researchers have been carrying out R&D activities, which have resulted in product innovations.



In April 2021, Perceptive Solutions, Inc., maker of WoundZoom Wound Centric EMR and three-dimensional (3D) imaging hardware solutions, announced the release of the WoundZoom mobile application. The new solution gave healthcare providers a more intelligent and efficient way to manage wound care across a variety of care settings with its intuitive mobile workflow application and non-contact wound measurement technology that can be accessed on a clinician’s mobile device.



In September 2021, MolecuLight Inc., announced that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for the detection of wounds containing clinically significant levels (>104 CFU/g) of Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PA) for the previously cleared MolecuLight i:X imaging device. The i:X device visualizes fluorescence enabling the detection of wounds containing elevated bacteria levels. This new FDA (Food and Drug Association) clearance supports the ability of the i:X device to increase the clinician’s ability to detect the presence of PA in wounds using the cyan fluorescence signal. These ongoing trends have further resulted in the adoption of digital wound measurement devices across various hospitals globally; thus increasing the growth rate of the market.



The rising partnerships & collaborations of blood centers and huge companies also drive the growth of the digital wound measurement device market.



Product-Based Insights

Based on product type, the digital wound measurement devices market is bifurcated into non-contact digital wound measuring devices and contact digital wound measuring devices. In 2021, the non-contact digital wound measuring devices segment accounted for a larger market share due to technological advancements and the device’s effective & contact-less way of measuring the surface area & volume of the wounds.



Type of Wound-Based Insights

Based on type of wound, the digital wound measurement devices market is bifurcated into chronic wounds and acute wounds.Chronic wounds are further divided into pressure ulcers (PU), diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), venous leg ulcers (VLU), and arterial ulcers.



Acute wounds are further bifurcated into burns & trauma and surgical wounds.The chronic wounds segment held a larger share of the market in 2021.



This is attributed to rise in the incidence of chronic wounds such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and arterial ulcers.



Device Type-Based Insights

Based on device type, the digital wound measurement devices market is bifurcated into 3D wound measurement devices and laser-assisted measurement devices. The laser-assisted wound measurement devices segment held a larger share of the market in 2021; it is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Application-Based Insights

Based on application, the digital wound measurement devices market is segmented into wound care, limb preservation, and reconstructive surgery.The wound care segment is further segmented into blood perfusion, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, tissue viability, and others.



The chronic wounds segment held the largest share of the digital wound measurement devices market in 2021. However, the wound care segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the digital wound measurement devices market during the forecast period.



End User-Based Insights

Based on end user, the digital wound measurement devices market is bifurcated into hospitals & clinics and community centers. The hospitals & clinics segment held a larger share of the digital wound measurement devices market in 2021; it is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the digital wound measurement devices market during the forecast period.



A few major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global digital wound measurement devices market are the Federal Ministry of Research and Technology (BMFT), the UK Environment Agency, the World Health Organizations (WHO), the Spanish Society of Health Informatics (SEIS), the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the International Association For The Surgery Of Trauma And Surgical Intensive Care (IATSIC).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269992/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________