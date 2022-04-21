New York, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diet Pills Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type, Application, Age Group, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06269991/?utm_source=GNW

However, the challenging regulatory environment is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.



Diet pills are tablets used in conjunction with a good diet and exercise routine to help people lose weight.There are various options, but the NHS considers most of them ineffective.



A few diet pills may be useless to help people lose weight, while others may be effective yet too dangerous to consume. Phentermine and topiramate-containing weight loss tablets have been proved to help people lose weight.



Based on product type, the diet pills market is segmented into prescription, over the counter drugs, and herbal supplements.The prescription segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



However, the herbal supplements segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Prescription supplements match the same manufacturing standards as pharmaceutical medications.



The sales of prescription-based dietary supplements are projected to be driven by strict regulations by regulatory authorities and a lack of awareness among consumers about labeling and health claims. Over the forecast period, an increasing number of prescription dietary supplements for individuals with nutritional inadequacies for precise nutrient deliveries is likely to drive sales through the prescribed type.



