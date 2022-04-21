TestEquity Becomes an Official Distribution Partner for BOFA Americas

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies, has announced that it is now an authorized distributor of fume and dust extraction filters and equipment from BOFA Americas.



This partnership comes at a time when awareness of industrial fumes and dust is at an all-time high, and BOFA products are in high demand across many industries and businesses of any size. The partnership will help bring a greater supply of BOFA products to the U.S. market, benefiting customers of all types and all sizes across the country.

BOFA, owned by Donaldson Company, launched in 1987 as a small, family-owned business. It has since grown to become a global leader in industrial fume and dust extraction. The company has attained its status as an industry leader thanks to the innovative technology it has put into its fume extraction and filtration systems, which are able to efficiently filter fumes and dust particles from the air before recirculating the cleaned air back into the production environment. This equipment plays a very important part of companies’ environment, health and safety programs to help protect employee safety.

"Clean air is critical to any production environment where potentially harmful fumes and airborne particles may be present. BOFA manufactures some of the highest quality filtration and fume extraction systems on the market today, and we couldn’t be more pleased to add these products to our extensive catalog,” said Scott Maclin, VP of Product Management. “We appreciate BOFA's shared commitment to bringing clean air to production facilities across the U.S. and around the world.”

From elementary schools to Fortune 500 companies, organizations of all sizes are in the market for fume and debris extraction systems. The BOFA products that TestEquity carries help to serve virtually any industry that produces fumes and debris that need to be captured at the source before being circulated throughout the facility. This includes production environments using laser engraving, soldering, 3D printing, and many more.

TestEquity already has BOFA’s top selling products in stock and are ready to ship to you today from its online product offering. To check out the full lineup of the BOFA fume extraction equipment and filters offered by TestEquity, you can visit the BOFA product page right on the TestEquity website.

About Test Equity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About BOFA International Ltd.

BOFA International is a multi-award winning world leader in fume extraction and filtration, and employs more than 260 people from their head office in Poole, UK. They have 35 years’ experience in providing fume extraction solutions which are reliable, high quality and with a low lifetime cost of ownership. BOFA’S knowledge is well established and tried, tested and trusted by all sizes of businesses, from niche manufacturers to global market leaders. The sectors that demand their high spec products and solutions cover a wide cross-section including laser, electronics, mechanical engineering, printing, 3D printing, dental, medical, pharmaceutical and beauty. With rapid growth and expansion, BOFA has a global network of distributors as well as BOFA Americas sales and marketing offices in the USA.

For more information, visit www.bofainternational.com

Contact:



Lacey Nichols

Director of Marketing

lacey.nichols@testequity.com