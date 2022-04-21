Opera GX announces strategic partnership with ESE

OSLO, Norway, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Opera [NASDAQ: OPRA], one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, has announced a partnership with GameAddik, the game technology subsidiary of ESE Entertainment Inc. [TSXV:ESE] [OTCQB:ENTEF]. The agreement focuses on providing advertising services in connection with the promotion of Opera GX, Opera’s gamer-oriented browser.



Opera GX is built specifically for gamers and tailored to their needs. The browser offers unique features like CPU, RAM and Network limiters, customizable themes, and Twitch and Discord integration, to help users get the most out of both gaming and browsing. It is available both on desktop and mobile for download at https://www.opera.com/gx .

GameAddik will use its technology and marketing expertise to support the rapid growth of the Opera GX ecosystem to increase the number of new monthly Opera GX users.

Krystian Kolondra, EVP Browsers and Gaming at Opera, commented, “The Opera GX gaming browser had over 14 million monthly active users across PC and mobile, as of the fourth quarter of 2021. The partnership with GameAddik will serve to onboard more gamers to try and enjoy Opera GX – a browser tailored to their needs.”

Eric Jodoin, CEO of GameAddik, commented, “OperaGX brings a radical new approach to the browser experience for gamers. They basically came up with all the browser features a real gamer could wish for, and packed them into a sleek, high-value product. We are pleased to work with OperaGX and help them achieve their ambitious growth plan.”

About Opera GX

Since its inception in 2019, Opera GX has quickly become the browser of choice for millions of gamers seeking a more custom internet experience. Along with countless customization options including color themes, sound effects, background music, and a gaming-inspired design, GX includes CPU, RAM and Network Bandwidth limiters that make the browser less resource-hungry and leave more of the computer’s resources for gaming. The browser also includes a Hot Tabs Killer feature, which lets users “kill” the most resource-draining tabs and GX Cleaner to purge those old unwanted files. Opera GX launched its own Discord server which now has more than 450k members.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience. Building on over 25 years of innovation that started with browser products, Opera is now leveraging its brand and highly engaged user base in order to expand its business into new segments. Today, Opera offers users around the world a range of products and services that include PC and mobile browsers, the newsreader Opera News, and apps dedicated to gaming, e-commerce and classifieds. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

About GameAddik

GameAddik, a subsidiary of ESE, is a technology company focused on the video game industry. The company creates and executes its performance model technology software to generate users and increase the reach of games for its customers, which are primarily video game developers. GameAddik, through its wholly owned brand PWN Games, is considered one of the top CPA (cost-per acquisition) networks for gaming by gamesight.io. | http://www.gameaddik.com

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

SOURCE ESE Entertainment Inc.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

Daniel Mogil, Investor Relations

investors@esegaming.com

647-492-1535

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aaf573b7-0fa1-4bee-be07-8a3a387e0bab