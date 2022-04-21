Preciate Recognition Platform Now Free for Organizations to Strengthen Relationships and Accelerate Business

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preciate, provider of the revolutionary virtual meeting and events platform, announces that its enterprise-class employee recognition platform, Preciate Recognition, has been made available to every company around the world for free, in an effort to help strengthen relationships and accelerate business.

As a Certified B Corporation, Preciate is committed to bringing the power of technology to every company on the planet, to enable them to build healthier relationships. Since making Preciate Recognition free on April 1, 2022, over 100 companies have signed up to activate the give-get cycle for their employees.

"In today's distributed work environment, what I love most about Preciate is the ability to publicly recognize a colleague or team for a job well done," said Eli Strong, Director, CRM at Avalere Health. "I also love the fact that we have been able to embed our core values into Preciate and really make it unique to our organization. The best part -- Preciate has integrations with the apps we use, so it's super fast and easy to use."

While recognition is one of the best ways to build a positive company culture and make employees feel valued and appreciated, approximately 50% of all companies don't currently use a recognition platform due to cost constraints. This was one of the key factors for Preciate in making the pivot to a free model.

"We believe very strongly that HR and executive management can make a positive impact on their company culture by embracing the power of employee recognition," said Ed Stevens, Founder & CEO of Preciate. "As The Great Resignation carries on, gratitude could be the key to keeping employees on board, and we're pleased to offer Preciate Recognition for free to all companies to help them tackle this challenge easily and at no cost."

Preciate Recognition is an enterprise-class peer-to-peer recognition platform available as a web app, as well as an iOS or Android app, and is also integrated with Slack and Microsoft Teams for ease of use. It's also fully integrated with Preciate's Social Presence platform, allowing users to give recognition to colleagues from inside a Preciate virtual meeting space. Employees can encourage each other using whichever tool they are working in, and company admins can customize badges and stickers to reinforce the behaviors and traits that matter most.

A recent study found that employees are more likely to stick around if they feel valued and appreciated in their company. That's why tools such as Preciate Recognition could not have come at a better time, and making it free to everyone opens the door for endless gratitude and an improved company culture.

Preciate Recognition is now free for any company, regardless of size. Anyone interested in participating can register their interest here: https://preciate.com/employee-recognition/

About Preciate

As a Certified B Corporation, Preciate is on a mission to bring the power of technology to companies around the world, to help build healthier relationships and accelerate business. Preciate offers a revolutionary platform for virtual meetings and events, geared towards dynamic human experiences and relationship-building, in addition to its free Recognition platform.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michel Benjamin

michel@preciate.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment