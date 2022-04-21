Wazoku the First Platform to Be Awarded 'Trusted Platform Accreditation' From the Center for the Transformation of Work

LONDON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovation scale-up Wazoku has become the first innovation platform in the world to be awarded The Center for the Transformation of Work (CTW) 'Trusted Platform Provider' certification.

The CTW's Trusted Platform Provider is a prestigious open talent industry accreditation and includes a rigorous in-depth analysis of a platform's business standards and technology roadmap. It also captures extensive client and talent feedback gathered through interviews and use case examples.

"We are delighted to be the first innovation platform to receive this award," said Simon Hill, CEO, Wazoku. "We have put great focus on ensuring our platform fits the innovation requirements of modern enterprises and that it advances the future of work in organisations all over the world. The CTW's accreditation process has helped us on our journey to being the platform of choice for the most challenging problems for enterprises and the most rewarding one for our global solver community."

Wazoku's Enterprise Innovation Platform includes idea management, open innovation, and innovation consulting services. The open innovation marketplace component comprises a 500,000-strong network of 'solvers' - entrepreneurs, engineers, scientists, technologists, CEOs, startups and more.

It has a success rate of 80%+ in solving innovation challenges for NASA, Enel, Shell and many others, helping them crowdsource ideas and innovations and connect and interact with employees, clients, and the wider world to generate fresh ideas as part of an overall innovation strategy.

The CTW, working with Defiant Solutions LLC as a consulting partner, established the Trusted Platform Provider accreditation to advance the standards of, and evaluate and engage, open talent platforms based on the depth of services, level of technology and amount of trust and transparency demonstrated with clients and community members. Best practices and industry standards developed empower existing and emerging platforms to scale and succeed through the establishment of industry criteria and benchmarks that properly support the next generation of workforce technologies.

"The CTW believes that all platform organisations, whether they are talent marketplaces or crowdsourcing providers, should achieve a level of service excellence and transparency to earn the trust of enterprise clients and the valued talent that powers their offerings," said John Healy, managing partner for the CTW. "We're honoured for Wazoku to be our first accredited platform. Its efforts demonstrate the platform's commitment to global problem-solvers."

