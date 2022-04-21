Alliant Energy named to Newsweek’s first America’s Most Trusted Companies list

MADISON, Wis., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant Energy (NASDAQ: LNT) was named to Newsweek’s first-ever list of America’s Most Trusted Companies. It’s presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on all three touchpoints of trust: Customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted. All stock exchange-listed companies with a revenue over $500 million in 2020 were considered in the study.



The top 400 Most Trusted Companies across 22 industries have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust.



“We take great pride in building trust with customers, employees and investors,” said Michael Luhrs, Alliant Energy’s senior vice president of customer experience and strategy. “Guided by our purpose, we recognize the importance of serving customers and building stronger communities. Inclusion on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 inspires us to do even more to further our customer-centric vision.”

A complete list of companies included in the list is available online at newsweek.com/americas-most-trustworthy-companies-2022.



Media Contact: Cindy Tomlinson, 608-458-3869, cindytomlinson@alliantenergy.com



Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 985,000 electric and 425,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2022 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.