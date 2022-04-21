Del Taco Continues Growth in the Southwest With New Location in Arizona

TEMPE, Ariz., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announces the opening of its newest location in Tempe at 1331 N. Scottsdale Rd. The new location, which is owned and operated by longtime Del Taco franchisee Dennis Ekstrom of the Diamondback LLC franchise organization, is the first to open in Tempe, just down the street from Arizona State University’s main campus.



“The Del Taco brand has been so well received in the Phoenix-metro area, so we are thrilled to open up in a new neighborhood, where Tempe residents and our beloved Sun Devils can get all their Del Taco favorites in an even more convenient spot,” said Ekstrom, CEO of Diamondback LLC, who also owns two additional Arizona locations as well as several in New Mexico. “We’re proud to continue to serve quality fast food and continue growing the Del Taco brand throughout the state of Arizona.”

Residents in the Tempe area are already familiar with the brand’s classic menu items like the recently expanded Stuffed Quesadilla Taco lineup with craveable flavors such as Grilled Chicken, Crispy Chicken, Carne Asada. Fans can also enjoy the return of Del Taco’s popular boba-like beverages known as Poppers, which are out for a limited time in fun flavors including the NEW Purple Pear Sprite Poppers with round bursts of kiwi fruit juice mixed with prickly pear flavor and the NEW Purple Pear Lemonade Poppers, made with Minute Maid® ZeroSugar Lemonade over ice**.

The new Tempe restaurant will continue the Del Taco legacy of conveniently offering guests its signature Mexican favorites. Each dish is prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen and guests can expect quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, creamy Queso Blanco, fresh house-made guacamole and new signature sauce flavors. Vegans and vegetarians in Tempe can also enjoy Del Taco offerings with the Beyond Tacos® and Burritos made with 100 percent plant-based protein.

The newest Del Taco will deliver the incredible value options on 20 Under $2 menu featuring a wide variety of tacos, quesadillas, desserts, beverages and more. There are also hamburgers, Crinkle Cut fries, a variety of exciting beverages, desserts, and other complementary items available at the new location.

For those interested in joining the Tempe Del Taco team, the store is hiring, and open positions can be found at https://deltaco.com/careers. Del Taco is also seeking multi-unit operators around the country who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company. Those interested in learning more about franchising opportunities can visit deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units.

**Price and participation may vary.

About Del Taco Restaurants, Inc.

Del Taco (NASDAQ: TACO) offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

Media Contact

Tara Woodall

Allison+Partners for Del Taco

deltaco@allisonpr.com

619-342-9386