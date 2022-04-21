Smart Communications Hosts INNOVATE 2022: Conversations Without Limits

LONDON and NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced it will host its company’s annual conference, INNOVATE 2022, from May 18-20 at the Lowes Vanderbilt Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee. This year’s theme is Conversations without Limits. Industry executives are invited to this one-of-a-kind event.



For more than two years, companies have faced many limitations. While coping with supply chain delays, new government regulations, hybrid work environments and more, customer demands for digital-first experiences were also increasing. Despite these disruptions, many companies were tasked with rethinking how they could most effectively communicate with customers and support internal operations in this new era.

“We have seen an incredible acceleration in digital transformation efforts at enterprises around the world and across industries. We want to celebrate our customers’ ability to deliver conversations without limits at INNOVATE 2022,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “Our conference will equip attendees to do just this while being faster, smarter and more innovative by creating meaningful customer experiences at every interaction.”

Smart Communications’ Innovate 2022 conference brings together speakers who will discuss the hottest topics and inspire solutions to some of the biggest challenges facing customer experience leaders this year.

Highlights include:

A stellar line-up of keynote speakers including: Blake Morgan, Customer Experience Leader and Author; Marci Maddox, Research Director, Digital Experience Strategies at IDC; plus James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications and Simon Tindal, CTO of Smart Communications

Successful customers including The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, Mountain West Farm Bureau & 360 Insurance, Northern Trust, HCSC, The Bancorp, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, West Bend, Guild and more will share their experiences and offer advice

INNOVATE 2022 partner sponsors include OneSpan, Guidewire, ValueMomentum, Capgemini, Duck Creek Technologies, HTC Global Services, and Crawford Technologies

SCALE Awards will recognize teams that have committed themselves to leadership, innovation and a customer-first approach

To learn from and interact with Smart Communications customers, business partners, and industry leaders, please register. Additional information about INNOVATE 2022 can be found by reading, Conversations Without Limits: 3 Reasons to Attend Innovate 2022.