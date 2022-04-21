Vibrant Media Grows U.S. Team as Contextual Targeting Resurges

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vibrant Media , the technology company that addresses the full range of agencies’ and marketers’ contextual data and privacy-safe advertising needs, today announced the appointment of two strategic hires who will support the company’s sales and operations. Brandon Rea has returned to the company as vice president of sales and Austin Inglett has joined as ad operations manager to support another year of exponential growth in 2022.



Google Privacy Sandbox for the Web is testing Topics API and FLEDGE API to help the industry prepare for the third-party cookie removal from Chrome in mid-2023. However, marketers are also testing other privacy-safe strategies like contextual targeting. The global market for contextual advertising is projected to reach $335.1 billion by 2026, according to Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) . Vibrant Media addresses the advertising industry's need for privacy-safe, cookieless targeting and all of the company’s solutions begin with a purely contextual approach.

Understanding the current opportunity for contextual targeting, this appointment marks Rea’s return to Vibrant Media. He has worked in business development and sales for over two decades, holding leadership positions at companies including Sabio Mobile, AdColony, Videology and more. Based in Detroit, Rea will support Vibrant Media’s customers to seamlessly incorporate precise and scalable contextual targeting into their programmatic marketing strategies.

Rea said, “I’ve always been a firm believer in the power of contextual advertising- placing the right ad, within the right content, at a time that is relevant to the user. Now, with the impending removal of third-party cookies, contextual targeting is front and center as a privacy-safe targeting alternative. I’m excited to be back with the Vibrant Media team during this pivotal time.”

For over four years, Inglett has worked in the advertising industry across several verticals including entertainment, retail, politics and healthcare. Inglett’s experience ranges from media buyer to client strategy and service coordinator. He has held relevant positions at advertising and marketing companies including The Mighty, January Digital, Koeppel Direct and Davis Lenz Media. Inglett will help manage ad inventory and operations to support further growth initiatives.

Vibrant Media’s SVP of sales and operations, James Piper, said, “Vibrant Media is poised to lead the industry forward with cookieless, contextual advertising and targeting solutions based on our depth of experience and rich technology assets. We are excited to have Brandon and Austin as part of the Vibrant team. They see our massive opportunity as the industry is shifting back to contextual to prepare for the pro-privacy cookieless future. Their combined experience equips us with a deeper understanding of identifying and capitalizing on potential business opportunities and modeling sales channel strategies, while motivating colleagues and departments to achieve sales targets, market share and growth. I’m confident in their ability to meet our ambitious U.S. revenue goals as we continue to expand our team.”

Vibrant Media is continuing to grow its team to support the increasing demand for cookieless targeting solutions. To learn more about career opportunities with Vibrant Media visit https://apply.workable.com/vibrant-media-inc/ .

About Vibrant Media

Vibrant Media is a technology company that addresses the full range of agencies’ and marketers’ contextual data and privacy safe-advertising needs through an engagement-based ad network and data targeting at scale across the global bidstream. Vibrant Media includes its pioneering contextual ad network and its contextual data and targeting platform, Quintesse.

The ad network helps its global list of partnering publishers drive incremental revenue and offers highly-viewable, engaging and inherently opt-in ad formats. Quintesse offers a deeper understanding of relevancy and brand suitability to empower advertisers to curate inventory at scale from across the global bidstream to create custom brand marketplaces.

The global company has local teams in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Hamburg and Düsseldorf. For more information, visit www.vibrantmedia.com/ or www.linkedin.com/company/vibrant-media/ .