Hunker Launches New Mixed-Use Experiential and Showroom Concept ‘Hunker House’

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunker , one of the largest digital home & design media brands in the U.S., will open the new Hunker House, an innovative, mixed-use experiential space in Venice, California, on April 22, 2022. Following the success of the first Hunker House, which launched in 2019 as a small event venue and content studio, Hunker has elevated the original concept with a strategy that unites the core brand pillars of Storytelling, Shopping, and Hospitality.



The new, 4500-square-foot space will continue to serve as an immersive lifestyle content studio and partnership platform but will now include a ground-floor showroom that brings Hunker’s editorial curation to life in a physical space. Open daily to the public, the showroom will feature products that visitors can shop digitally via QR codes.

Hunker House’s year-round programming will correspond in part to Hunker’s editorial calendar, with additional opportunities throughout the year reserved for special activations and partnership collaborations. Three key editorial tentpoles will come to life in 2022: Healthy Home, Hunker Host, and Holiday Gift Guide. Each month-long tentpole is anchored by an editorial content hub on Hunker.com, as well as a dedicated issue of Hunker’s print zine, Hunker News, to be distributed at the Hunker House. Social and influencer extensions will expand the reach and format of the campaign, driving a truly multi-platform experience.

The Spring campaign, Healthy Home, will provide a variety of inspiration and actionable tips for readers to make their homes both healthier and happier. Tuft & Needle, the sleep and wellness brand that is part of Serta Simmons Bedding’s brand portfolio, will be the presenting sponsor for ‘Healthy Home,’ launching in April.

“Hunker is always seeking new ways to expand our conversation about home and design, both digitally and IRL,” said Hunker General Manager Eve Epstein. “This new space allows us to engage a sophisticated audience in a beloved district famed for its ties to design, art, media, and commerce. We’re excited to open our doors to the public — and introduce new integration opportunities for like-minded brands through immersive extensions of our premium branded partnerships.”

LOCATION:

1212 C Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice Beach, CA 90291

DATE:

April 22-May 22, 2022

To learn more about the Hunker House and view store hours, visit www.Hunker.com/newsstand

