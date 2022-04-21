Cyber Security Innovator Coro Selects Chicago As Next Location For Rapid U.S. Expansion

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro , the all-in-one cyber security platform for mid-market organizations, growing businesses, and lean IT teams, today announced that it is planning a rapid expansion in Chicago, making it the first major cyber security company to move into this market.

Earlier this month, Coro announced $80M in funding, led by Balderton Capital with participation from existing investor Jerusalem Venture Partners (“JVP”). Coro plans to use funds from this recent round to triple its global team, with an emphasis on growing its Chicago operations.

In addition to the recent move to a large new office space in Chicago's downtown area, Coro has added 40 employees to the Chicago team in the past year, with plans to add another 100 team members this year and expand to 200 employees by 2023.

“We chose Chicago for its thriving tech scene and world-class talent pool, whether it be seasoned technologists or up-and-coming professionals from one of the Chicago area’s many high-profile universities. As a Chicago native, I’m thrilled to be leading Coro’s expansion in the Windy City,” said Jim Tarantino, Chief Revenue Officer at Coro, who heads the Chicago office. “This is a particularly exciting and important time to be part of the cyber security industry, with extraordinary opportunities for innovation and the potential to make a real impact. We are actively inviting Chicago’s talented technology community to join us in our mission to enable small and mid-market businesses to protect themselves and continue to thrive.”

According to TECHicago , Chicago is home to over 6,151 tech companies and 378 startups were founded in the city in the last five years alone. Coro employees based out of Chicago get to experience its brand new, custom LEED Gold Certified office space at 550 West Van Buren in the West Loop. On the 15th floor with unmatched views of the skyline, the Coro office comes complete with a fitness center membership, extensive meeting facilities, and a recreation room with ping pong, basketball, full kitchen, and TVs. Future plans include adding another floor and creating an open-concept collaborative space to house even more employees.

“With one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing startup scenes in the U.S., we view Chicago as a crucial talent market to propel our company’s growth and fuel our expansion,” said Guy Moskowitz, CEO, Coro. “We’ve experienced phenomenal momentum, with 4,000 companies currently using our platform to protect millions of their employees. Aggressively growing our Chicago-based center of operations is a highly strategic move for us as a company, and we are honored to call Chicago our newest home.”

Coro is one of the fastest growing cyber security companies today and has seen significant momentum with 300% year-over-year growth for each of the past three years and into 2022.

According to recent research , the typical mid-market company can expect to face between 56,000 and 86,000 cyber-attacks this year. Coro's powerful cyber security platform was developed to address the gaping cyber security holes in the mid-market and SMB segments. Unlike current solutions such as anti-malware or phishing protection, which are focused on specific threats, Coro is the first SaaS solution for a mid-sized business to protect its users, devices, email, and cloud applications – in one easy-to-use, affordable platform – making enterprise-grade security available to businesses of every size.

For the latest job openings in Coro’s Chicago office, and its offices across the globe, visit https://www.coro.net/careers/ .

About Coro

Coro is one of the fastest growing security solutions for the mid-market, providing all-in-one protection that empowers organizations to defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, and bots across devices, users, and cloud applications. More than 5,000 businesses depend on Coro for holistic security protection, unrivaled ease of use, and unmatched affordability. Built on the principle of non-disruptive security, the Coro platform employs innovative AI technology to identify and remediate the many security threats that today's distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Investors in Coro include Balderton Capital, JVP, MizMaa Ventures, and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures.

