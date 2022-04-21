Toyota of Vero Beach Named Carfax Top-Rated Dealer

VERO BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toyota of Vero Beach is being recognized in the third annual CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer Program. The 2021 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers received an average of 4.6 stars, out of a possible five. This elite group of dealers is being celebrated for their exceptional customer service.

"CARFAX has nearly 3.3 million verified customer ratings and reviews," said Gregg Cleary, CARFAX Vice President of Dealer Business. "This isn't an 'everyone gets a trophy situation'; we are recognizing truly the best of the best when it comes to remarkable service and customer care. These dealers are top-rated based solely on verified reviews from their actual customers."

Jared Saunders, Managing Partner of Toyota of Vero Beach stated, "We are very proud of being selected as a Top Dealer by CARFAX for the state of Florida! Our commitment to providing a quality auto purchasing experience never waivers, and that recognition of our efforts is very satisfying!"

You can look for Toyota of Vero Beach's 2021 CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer recognition on the CARFAX Vehicle History Reports they provide to their customers.

About Toyota of Vero Beach

Toyota of Vero Beach is a full-service automotive dealership offering new Toyota sales, the best selection of pre-owned vehicles (every make and model) and exceptional service and parts departments. The completely remodeled state-of-the-art facility offers a unique sales and service experience unlike any other dealership. The staff at Toyota of Vero Beach's number one priority is making sure that every customer that enters the dealership has a positive experience. Toyota of Vero Beach maintains competitive vehicle pricing on all available vehicles, both new and pre-owned, as well as offering generous savings when it comes to automotive maintenance, repairs and parts from their Service and Parts Departments. The friendly and knowledgeable staff at Toyota of Vero Beach will do whatever it takes to make sure that their customers from Fort Pierce, Sebastian, Vero Beach and all of the surrounding Florida communities are satisfied with their dealership experience.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides exclusive services like CARFAX Used Car Listings, CARFAX Car Care, CARFAX History-Based Value and the flagship CARFAX® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell - Show me the CARFAX™.

For questions, email Jared Saunders at jareds@toyotaofvero.com

