Zero Gravity Unveils 2022 Conference Agenda, Including Sessions and Speakers From Google Cloud, Microsoft, Meta, Netflix, and More

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Gravity, presented by Incorta , today unveiled the full agenda for Zero Gravity 2022 , the industry’s first and only modern cloud data pipeline event. The event will bring together data architects, data engineers, data analysts, and data scientists to go in-depth on the latest trends, technologies, and best practices for building and managing modern data pipelines in the cloud.



The full-day virtual event is scheduled for May 26, 2022. More than 5,000 attendees are expected to participate in the live streamed event, which will feature keynotes by industry visionaries, breakout sessions led by technical experts, and networking opportunities. The agenda includes three tracks: data architecture, data engineering, and use cases demonstrating real-world implementations.

“The data analytics industry is undergoing the greatest paradigm shift we’ve seen in decades, as critical data science and analytical workloads migrate from on-premises infrastructure to the cloud,” said Scott Jones, CEO of Incorta. “It’s a tough, even perilous, journey for most organizations today. That’s why we’re bringing together leading technical visionaries and practitioners to share their expertise, stories, and lessons learned from building and managing some of the world’s most robust and efficient cloud data pipelines.”

Zero Gravity 2022 speakers and sessions include:

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud , will join Incorta CEO Scott Jones for a fireside chat about the evolution of cloud and data analytics, and the impacts these shifts are having on companies all over the world.

, will join Incorta CEO Scott Jones for a fireside chat about the evolution of cloud and data analytics, and the impacts these shifts are having on companies all over the world. Rohan Kumar, CVP of Azure Data at Microsoft , will deliver the closing keynote on key trends emerging across the data analytics industry.

, will deliver the closing keynote on key trends emerging across the data analytics industry. Shane Collins, Data Engineer at Meta , will explore whether it’s possible to build a general-purpose data pipeline that meets all the analytics needs of the business.

, will explore whether it’s possible to build a general-purpose data pipeline that meets all the analytics needs of the business. Tejas Chopra, Senior Software Engineer at Netflix , will discuss strategies for object compaction in the cloud for high yield.

, will discuss strategies for object compaction in the cloud for high yield. Prabha Kuppusamy, Senior BI Developer at Comcast, will share how Comcast reimagined their data pipeline to enable near real-time reporting for business critical analytics.



Additional sessions include speakers from Atlan, Avanade, dbt Labs, Deloitte Consulting, Finbourne Technology, Incorta, Keysight Technologies, PMsquare, Preset, Rockset, Shoreline, Snowflake, StarTree, Thoughtworks, and Upsolver. The full agenda can be found here: https://www.incorta.com/zerogravity

For more information on Zero Gravity or to register, please visit www.incorta.com/zerogravity .

Resources

Incorta website

Incorta on Twitter

Incorta on LinkedIn

About Incorta

Incorta provides an all-in-one unified data and analytics platform that is built for business agility. Its unique technology unlocks the full potential of application data within complex source systems, eliminates traditional data transformation and aggregation steps, and delivers more usable data to the business. Incorta also makes packaged analytics applications available for various systems like Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS), with prebuilt dashboards, KPIs, and schemas for specific financial modules such as payables, fixed assets, general ledger, and sub-ledger accounting. Backed by GV (formerly Google Ventures), Kleiner Perkins, M12 (formerly Microsoft Ventures), Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta powers analytics for some of the most innovative brands in the world, including Broadcom, Credit Suisse, and Shutterfly. To learn more and try it for yourself, visit www.incorta.com.