HUMBL Announces Acquisition of HUMBL.com Domain Name

San Diego, CA, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB:HMBL) announced today that it has acquired the www.HUMBL.com domain name.



“We formed HUMBL to deliver a global, consumer brand that is synonymous with Web3 and that allows customers to begin using blockchain in simple ways on our web platform,” said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote. “Having the HUMBL domain name is a pivotal step forward in that journey.”

HUMBL is in the process of redesigning the HUMBL website platform and will launch the new website sometime in the second quarter of 2022.

“HUMBL has been working tenaciously to obtain the HUMBL.com domain name for several years now, so we are thrilled to finalize this transaction on behalf of the company,” said VP, HUMBL Blockchain Services, Alfonso Arana Jr.

The domain name purchase and transfer process was facilitated by HUMBL Blockchain Services and eWeb Development.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web3 blockchain company, with both consumer and commercial divisions.

Safe Harbor Statement

PR@HUMBLPay.com