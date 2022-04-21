ProSearch to Support Women in eDiscovery 2022 Conference with Track Sponsorship and Speakers

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSearch, a leading provider of comprehensive discovery and compliance solutions to corporate legal departments and law firms, announces its continued support of education and professional development in legal technology with its sponsorship of the Women in eDiscovery 2022 Conference. The event will be held May 2-4, 2022, at Paradise Point Resort and Spa in San Diego, California.



Sessions will follow three tracks corresponding with the conference theme: Knowledge, Network and Revive. As part of its involvement, ProSearch leaders will share their knowledge and insight in two sessions:

Seeds & Fruits of TAR – May 2, 2022, at 10:15 a.m. PDT

As part of the Knowledge track, ProSearch director of applied sciences Dr. Gina Taranto joins Relativity senior product strategy manager Cristin Traylor to explore the process of technology-assisted review. Discussion will include the major steps and benefits of TAR from the selection of a seed set to training the system, establishing a relevancy threshold and validating the quality of the predictive coding.

WiEx: Entrepreneur – May 3, 2022, at 2:35 p.m. PDT

Under the Network track, this TED-style talk is led by influential and experienced leaders and entrepreneurs, including ProSearch CEO and co-founder Julia Hasenzahl, Tadler Law LLP managing partner Ariana J. Tadler and Edge Marketing, Inc. CEO Amy Juers, MBA.

In addition to ProSearch leaders sharing their expertise as part of the education tracks, other company attendees at the conference include Maggie Burtoft, Lauren Roso, Kristen Alfred and Prerna Bhatnagar.

About ProSearch

ProSearch enables corporations and law firms to meet discovery, fraud investigation, compliance and IG requirements at scale with precision and ease. The ProSearch team of consultants, data scientists, linguists, project managers, attorneys and discovery specialists collaborates with clients to execute their matter strategies and ensure on-target, on-budget, on-time delivery. Because discovery is a business process that can be measured, managed and improved, ProSearch offers its Enterprise solution tailored to align with an organization’s business goals by providing operational excellence to transform discovery. To learn more visit ProSearch.com.

