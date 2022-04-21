CareCloud to Attend Becker’s 12th Annual Meeting

CareCloud’s medSR division will showcase its IT and operations

SOMERSET, N.J., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced that leadership from its corporate and medSR divisions plan to attend Becker’s Hospital Review 12th Annual Meeting in Chicago, April 25-28.

President of CareCloud Force, Karl Johnson, will join medSR leaders, Vice President & Revenue Cycle Practice Director, Bruce Adler; Vice President of Revenue Cycle Operations Beth Mansfield; and Client Sales Executive, David Thompson, at Becker’s 12th Annual, in-person conference next week.

CareCloud’s medSR division, which guides hospital organizations with premier IT and operations consulting, will showcase its services at booth 1311.

“We understand that healthcare organizations are facing incredible revenue challenges and that organizational leaders need support along their journey to RCM excellence,” said Bruce Adler, Vice President and Revenue Cycle Practice Director at medSR. “Healthcare organizations are struggling to recover from a reduction in revenue and cash flow, staffing vacancies, lower productivity, and increasing denial rates. Concurrently, providers are trying to improve patient-provider relationships. Our focus at medSR is process improvement, A/R reduction, patient satisfaction, and helping organizations optimize their operations with modern technology, and we look forward to displaying our services at Becker’s.”

Becker’s 12th Annual Meeting will be the first in-person meeting after two years of exclusively virtual conferences. This year, more than 250 C-suite speakers from hospitals and health systems will speak on today’s most pressing issues facing health systems.

Beckers is committed to facilitating important conversations about the future of healthcare which is why they are hosting both a virtual and in-person conference this year. The in-person Conference will be held on April 25-28 in Chicago, and the virtual meeting will be held May 2-5.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com .

