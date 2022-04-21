Ria Money Transfer Expands Partnership with Save the Children to Support Educational Assistance Projects in Addition to International Emergency Needs

English Spanish

As previously announced, Ria will continue to collect donations for Ukraine and other international emergencies as needed through its network of approximately 500,000 locations worldwide

Ria will also support child education and wellbeing projects in Mexico and the Philippines that have been created by the lingering effects of the COVID pandemic

BUENA PARK, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ria Money Transfer, a business segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) and a global leader in the cross-border money transfer industry, today announced an expanded partnership with Save the Children, a leading global humanitarian organization for children. Ria will continue its previously announced support of the organization’s emergency efforts in Ukraine and other regions. In addition, Ria will help the organization drive positive change and provide access to quality education to more than 10,000 children in Mexico and the Philippines, whose well-being has deteriorated because of the global COVID pandemic.

Ria is currently assisting the Save the Children’s emergency appeal to help Ukrainian children and their families by enabling its global network of approximately 500,000 locations in more than 160 countries to collect donations. Ria has also committed its support to future Save the Children’s emergency appeals in the event of immediate humanitarian emergency or natural disasters anywhere in the world.

In addition, the partnership with Ria and Save the Children now will support specific, long-term education and wellbeing programs in Mexico and the Philippines. The programs, created to address lingering effects of the pandemic, are designed to help guarantee uninterrupted education and enhance continuous access to safe and qualitative learning opportunities for children from birth to 6-years-old.

Specifically, the “Words that Emerge” project will support the pre-school education of 2,050 children at Community Centers of Children Development (CCDI) in Mexico City. These community centers were significantly impacted by the pandemic with school enrolment dropping 27.7% and 87% of the facilities having to implement remote learning activities. In collaboration with Save the Children, Ria will provide funding to help strengthen the literacy and math skills of these pre-schoolers, which are the foundation for full development of reading and communication skills as they mature.

In the Philippines, the “Safe Back to School” program will support Temporary Learning Spaces (TLSs) in schools and communities to promote uninterrupted access to quality learning opportunities to almost 9,000 displaced children affected by COVID in the island of Mindanao.

“At Ria, we’re pleased to contribute to Save the Children’s efforts by putting our extensive global network at its service and by supporting its international programs,” said Juan Bianchi, CEO of Euronet’s Money Transfer Segment. “This partnership with Save the Children, an organization committed to improving the lives of children through relief efforts, better education, health care, and economic opportunities, helps provide for their immediate needs, as in the critical case of Ukraine and other emergencies, and also with the tools they need to thrive long-term.”

“Ria’s support helps us to continue working for a fairer world. We appreciate their solidarity and hope to continue working together to reach every last child”, said Andrés Conde, CEO of Save the Children Spain.

About Ria Money Transfer

Ria Money Transfer, a business segment of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT), delivers innovative financial services including fast, secure, and affordable global money transfers. With the second most extensive cash settlement network and the largest direct bank deposit network in the world, Ria gets money to where it matters.

Ria’s connection to Euronet Worldwide’s REN payments platform and Dandelion network, a global payments infrastructure that delivers real-time transactions, enables the company to provide access to state-of-the-art fintech products and services at the forefront of its industry. Bridging the gap between digital and physical transactions, Ria’s omnichannel products and services, together with the company’s rapidly expanding alternative global pay-out capabilities, provide unprecedented consumer choice, including agents and partners, real-time payments, home delivery, mobile wallets, and cardless ATM payouts (exclusively with Ria). Ria’s global infrastructure facilitates financial access to customers and partners alike, promoting economic growth around the world by opening new market opportunities. Ria opens ways for a better everyday life.

Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we’ve changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. We give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share.

Save the Children has been working in Spain for more than 20 years with care programs for the most vulnerable children, focused on children at risk of poverty or social exclusion. The NGO provides comprehensive care to children and their families so that the economic situation or social exclusion in which children live does not prevent them from fully enjoying their rights and from achieving the maximum of their capabilities.