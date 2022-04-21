Clean Earth Recycles Over 93% of Waste Processed; More Than 8 Billion Pounds in 2021

With the help of Clean Earth’s efforts, more than 80 percent of Harsco Corporation’s total revenue now comes from environmental solutions, compared to just 60 percent four years ago.





Expanded service offerings in the hospitality and convenience store industries will support continued progress.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Harsco Corporation and a leading provider in environmental and regulated waste management services, announces that it has succeeded in recycling more than 8 billion pounds of waste last year, including several hard-to-treat specialty wastes, such as hazardous and non-hazardous waste, contaminated soil, dredge material, universal and e-waste. This recycled waste makes up 93 percent of the waste Clean Earth processed throughout 2021 and represents continued progress toward the goal of deriving 90 percent of Harsco Corporation’s revenue from environmental solutions.

Specifically, Clean Earth recycled:

362 million pounds of hazardous waste

88.3 million pounds of non-hazardous waste

3.26 million tons of contaminated soil

271,000 tons of dredged material

140,000 tons of wastewater

129,000 tons of fuel

16.5 million pounds of electronics

10.7 million pounds of lamps

10.4 million pounds of batteries

10.3 million pounds of aerosol cans

964,000 pounds of ballast



“Every day, we develop and implement innovative solutions to turn the world’s largest waste streams into recycling opportunities that positively impact our planet and the people who inhabit it,” said David Stanton, President of Clean Earth. “We are proud of our sustainability achievements in 2021 and look forward to continuing to strengthen and grow our capabilities.”

In 2021, Clean Earth expanded its service offerings in the hospitality and convenience store sectors, which will further increase the proportion of Harsco Corporation’s total revenue that comes from environmental solutions. With a broad range of environmentally responsible, flexible, and cost-effective solutions for customers in the hospitality and convenience store industries, Clean Earth is poised for further progress.

Harsco Corporation’s 2021 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) report, is set to be released in September 2022 and will further highlight Clean Earth’s efforts in sustainability and provide additional information about future initiatives.

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com .

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

Media Contact

Jamie Mance

215.734.1400

jmance@harsco.com