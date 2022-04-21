Forbes Ranks Shopmonkey Fourth in America's Best Startup Employers List for 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopmonkey , a cloud platform provider modernizing the auto repair industry, announced today that it has been ranked fourth on America's Best Startup Employers 2022 list by Forbes and Statista. The organization was ranked first in the Business Products & Software Services category. More than 2,500 companies were considered but Shopmonkey stands out for its outstanding employer reputation, sky-high employee satisfaction and hockey-stick organizational growth.



Shopmonkey closes the massive technology gap plaguing today’s auto repair industry with its industry-leading cloud-based auto shop management platform; its all-in-one tool kit digitally transforms the entire auto repair experience, allowing auto shop owners to streamline workflows, better understand their business and better communicate with their customers. Shopmonkey serves over 3,500 auto repair shops across the United States and Canada.

In July 2021, Shopmonkey closed its $75 million Series-C funding round led by VC leaders Bessemer Venture Partners and Index Partners, with participation from ICONIQ Growth.

As an employer, Shopmonkey prioritizes hiring great people, creating a culture of accountability, and facilitating a healthy work-life balance. Shopmonkey looks for hungry, humble, smart people that are eager to continuously learn from and build trust with one another, and invests in the time and space to do so. The team celebrates all points of view, making the Shopmonkey vibe–and product–the best it can be. Shopmonkey also prioritizes flexibility so that employees can build careers that fit their unique strengths and lifestyle. All of this wrapped together has helped Shopmonkey become one of the best startup employers in the nation.

“Our employees are deeply committed to our mission and, in return, we are deeply committed to their professional growth and overall well-being,” said Ashot Iskandarian, CEO and Founder of Shopmonkey. “At Shopmonkey, our product is our soul and passion. We’ve built something amazing and we’re highly motivated to push the boundaries of what’s possible for our employees and our customers."

“It’s a joy and privilege to be at a company that helps me be my best self at work and at home,” said Hannah Conrad, Sr. Content Marketing Manager at Shopmonkey. “I feel pushed in my career in a positive way, but also encouraged and empowered to maintain the work-life balance that I need as a mom of three.”

For more information about Shopmonkey and their mission, or to learn about the career opportunities currently available, visit shopmonkey.io and shopmonkey.io/careers.

About Shopmonkey

With a passion for cars and a vision of helping auto shops increase efficiency and profitability, Shopmonkey is a cloud-based system that simplifies the complexities of running an auto repair business onto a single platform, including appointment scheduling, parts ordering, customer communications, and payment processing. Shopmonkey is now trusted by thousands of shops in the U.S. and Canada to help them streamline and grow, seamlessly running their day-to-day operations using Shopmonkey's many integrated features and modern solutions.