Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings Up 24% to $3.8 Million, or $0.53 Per Share Relative to Fourth Quarter 2021; Year Over Year Core Loan Growth up 8.5%

JONESBORO, Ga., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced first quarter 2022 earnings of $3.8 million, or $0.53 per share compared to $3.1 million, or $0.43 per share in the prior quarter ended December 31, 2021.  First quarter earnings reflected lower operating expenses partially offset by lower net interest income and lower non-interest income relative to the prior quarter. 

Highlights of the Company’s results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and status of the VyStar Credit Union acquisition include the following:

  • On March 31, 2022, HSBI, Heritage Southeast Bank and VyStar Credit Union mutually agreed to extend the outside date for consummation of the proposed transaction through June 30, 2022, while permitting either party to terminate the agreement in the event certain regulatory hurdles are not cleared by April 30, 2022.
  • Earnings per share excluding transaction costs was $0.59 per diluted share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $0.67 per share for the prior quarter and $0.60 one year earlier.
  • Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $34.3 million during the first quarter, or 3.3%.  Relative to one year earlier, total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $84.5 million, or 8.5%.
  • Return on tangible equity excluding transaction costs was 14.76% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 16.41% the previous quarter.

“Our strong core operating results continue to benefit from the tremendous efforts our team has put into the organization in recent years.  Strong loan growth is a result of focused efforts by our bankers and a good economic climate for our borrowers.  Asset quality continues to reflect minimal delinquencies while loan loss recoveries continue to exceed charge-offs” said Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer.  “We look forward to an improved net interest margin resulting from Federal Reserve actions and the continued repositioning of our balance sheet through loan growth as lower yielding investments convert into higher yielding loans.  Additionally, we expect gains on the sale of SBA loans will rebound from the slow first quarter and more expense control will contribute to better core earnings for the remainder of fiscal 2022,” Moreland added.

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income decreased to $12.3 million during the first quarter of 2022 from $12.6 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company’s reported net interest margin decreased 6 basis points to 3.25% for the first quarter of 2022 from 3.31% for the preceding quarter. Net interest income and net interest margin was negatively impacted by lower revenue on the PPP portfolio and lower yields on loans partially offset by higher yields on investment securities.  At March 31, 2022, the Company held PPP loans totaling $4.2 million, down approximately $6.7 million from the previous quarter.  Related interest and fees totaled $235,000 in the period compared to $428,000 during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The earning asset yield decreased 8 basis points to 3.52% during the first quarter of 2022 while the cost of funds decreased 2 basis points to 0.27% over the same time frame. The net interest margin excluding PPP loans decreased to 3.20% for the first quarter from 3.23% one quarter earlier.

Loan Loss Provision

The Company did not recognize any loan loss provision for the first quarter. Management believes the improved economic and pandemic climate has provided better clarity on the ability for borrowers to meet their loan obligations. Additionally, asset quality continued to improve.  As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient as of March 31, 2022.  

Non-interest Income

First quarter non-interest income decreased to $4.1 million from $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Gains on the sale of SBA loans decreased to $419,000 during the quarter from $1.5 million the previous quarter.  Though the disparity between the two quarters is partially due to the timing of sale closings, the pipeline remains strong and management expects 2022 to continue to be an active year for SBA loan sales. Further, service charges and fees as well as interchange and ATM fees decreased from the prior quarter due to historically low levels in these line items during the first quarter of the year.    

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased to $11.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 from $14.2 million the prior quarter. The current quarter reflected $604,000 in transaction related costs associated with employee retention and professional fees.  The prior quarter included approximately $2.5 million in costs associated with the proposed transaction with VyStar Credit Union.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased slightly to $1.70 billion at March 31, 2022, relative to $1.65 billion at the previous quarter end.  Elevated liquidity levels continued to increase as cash and cash equivalents increased to $313.0 million, from $291.2 million three months earlier.  Securities available for sale decreased by $8.3 million to $189.0 million at March 31, 2022 from $197.3 million three months earlier.  Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased to $1.08 billion at March 31, 2022 from $1.04 billion at December 31, 2021.  Meanwhile, PPP loans decreased to $4.2 million at March 31, 2022 from $10.9 million three months earlier.  

Total deposits increased to $1.47 billion at March 31, 2022 from $1.43 billion three months earlier. Non-interest-bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio representing 35.3% of total deposits followed by money market and savings deposits at 31.2%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 18.5% and time deposits at 15.0%. 

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, decreased to $3.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared with $3.3 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease during the first quarter reflected a decrease of $349,000 in accruing classified loans. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $2.8 million at March 31, 2022, or 0.16% of total assets.

The allowance for loan losses increased slightly to $15.4 million, or 1.42% of total loans at March 31, 2022 from $15.2 million, or 1.44% of total loans at December 31, 2021. The increase was due to net loan recoveries totaling $168,000 during the period as no loan loss provision was required.  Excluding PPP loans, which are supported by guarantees from the SBA, the allowance for loan losses was 1.43% of total loans at March 31, 2022.      

Capital

Total shareholder equity was $150.8 million at March 31, 2022.  Shareholder equity relative to total assets was 8.89% and tangible shareholder equity relative to tangible assets was 6.95% at March 31, 2022.  Tangible book value per share was $16.02 at March 31, 2022.  At March 31, 2022, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.89%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.50%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.69%.  These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets.  With approximately $1.7 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 23 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed acquisition of HSBI by VyStar, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts.  Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology.  All forward-looking statements in this press release, or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed acquisition or to matters that may affect such proposed acquisition are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of HSBI or VyStar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) disruption from the proposed acquisition with customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreement, (3) the ability by the parties to obtain required governmental approvals of the acquisition (4) the failure of the closing conditions in the agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the acquisition, and (5) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions.

HSBI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication (which statements speak only as of the date hereof), or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed combination or to matters that may affect such proposed combination, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Financial Highlights     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)     
      
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
 20222021202120212021
Earnings:     
Net Interest Income$12,325 $12,633 $13,152 $12,727 $12,769 
Net Income 3,840  3,108  3,503  2,869  4,333 
Net Income excluding transaction costs 4,288  4,809  4,368  4,146  4,333 
      
Per Share Data:     
Earnings per share:     
Basic$0.55 $0.45 $0.50 $0.41 $0.62 
Diluted$0.53 $0.43 $0.49 $0.40 $0.60 
Diluted excluding transaction costs$0.59 $0.67 $0.60 $0.57 $0.60 
Weighted average number of shares:     
Basic 7,008  6,979  6,976  6,967  6,956 
Diluted 7,225  7,218  7,222  7,212  7,179 
Period-end number of shares(1) 7,212  7,220  7,220  7,220  7,222 
Book value per share (period-end)$20.92 $21.32 $21.09 $20.65 $20.18 
Tangible book value per share (period-end)$16.02 $16.40 $16.13 $15.65 $15.16 
      
Key Ratios (percent):     
Return on average assets 0.93% 0.75% 0.84% 0.69% 1.10%
Return on average assets excluding transaction costs 1.04% 1.16% 1.05% 1.00% 1.10%
Return on average tangible equity 13.21% 10.61% 12.15% 10.34% 16.28%
Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction costs 14.76% 16.41% 15.15% 14.95% 16.28%
Yield on interest earning assets 3.52% 3.60% 3.78% 3.72% 4.00%
Cost of funds 0.27% 0.29% 0.33% 0.36% 0.42%
Net interest margin 3.25% 3.31% 3.45% 3.36% 3.58%
Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans 3.20% 3.23% 3.28% 3.26% 3.48%
Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 25.1% 29.9% 25.4% 26.6% 26.0%
Efficiency ratio 69.9% 77.4% 72.0% 76.5% 67.2%
Efficiency ratio excluding transaction costs 66.3% 63.7% 65.9% 67.2% 67.2%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.95% 7.31% 7.26% 6.99% 6.81%
      
Asset Quality (period-end):     
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.42% 1.44% 1.39% 1.43% 1.41%
Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.43% 1.46% 1.42% 1.52% 1.53%
Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 811.4% 877.7% 692.3% 1113.0% 731.0%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16% 0.16% 0.20% 0.18% 0.24%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans -0.06% -0.15% 0.12% 0.04% -0.43%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans -0.06% -0.15% 0.13% 0.04% -0.46%
      
Capital (period-end):     
Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios:     
CET1 12.50% 12.67% 12.29% 12.32% 12.02%
Tier 1 12.50% 12.67% 12.29% 12.32% 12.02%
Total 13.69% 13.90% 13.50% 13.57% 13.27%
Leverage 9.89% 9.81% 9.40% 9.01% 9.10%
      
Other (period-end):     
Branches 23  23  23  22  22 
FTE 275  280  278  276  278 
      
(1)Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.   

 

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Consolidated Statements of Income     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)     
      
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
 20222021202120212021
Interest and dividend revenue:     
Loans, including fees$12,247$12,666$12,705$12,592$12,625
PPP loans, including fees 235 428 1,014 1,024 1,071
Investment securities 756 518 564 376 516
Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 113 113 107 79 55
Total interest and dividend revenue 13,351 13,725 14,390 14,071 14,267
      
Interest expense:     
Deposits 656 703 760 843 986
Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 14 8 8 6 10
Line of credit 271 253 192 124 110
Subordinated notes - 47 198 290 310
Junior subordinated debentures 85 81 80 81 82
Total interest expense 1,026 1,092 1,238 1,344 1,498
      
Net interest income 12,325 12,633 13,152 12,727 12,769
Provision for loan losses - - - - -
Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 12,325 12,633 13,152 12,727 12,769
      
Noninterest revenue:     
Service charges and fees 1,476 1,608 1,571 1,291 1,285
Interchange and ATM fees 1,453 1,506 1,517 1,665 1,536
Gain on sale of SBA loans 419 1,521 652 738 906
Other 779 759 741 913 765
Total noninterest revenue 4,127 5,394 4,481 4,607 4,492
      
Operating expenses:     
Salaries and employee benefits 6,341 6,692 6,760 6,551 6,528
Occupancy and equipment 1,350 1,394 1,434 1,443 1,402
Other real estate expenses, including losses     
on sales and impairments, net 7 93 27 165 7
Transaction costs 604 2,480 1,069 1,612 -
Other 3,441 3,538 3,634 3,720 3,904
Total other operating expenses 11,743 14,197 12,924 13,491 11,841
Income before income tax expense 4,709 3,830 4,709 3,843 5,420
Income tax expense 869 722 1,206 974 1,087
Net income$3,840$3,108$3,503$2,869$4,333
      
Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:     
Basic 7,008 6,979 6,976 6,967 6,956
Diluted 7,225 7,218 7,222 7,212 7,179
      
Earnings per share:     
Basic$0.55$0.45$0.50$0.41$0.62
Diluted$0.53$0.43$0.49$0.40$0.60
      

 

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Consolidated Balance Sheets     
(in thousands)     
      
 (Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
 20222021202120212021
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$30,191 $29,689 $28,201 $27,722 $23,851 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 282,852  261,513  259,342  278,360  246,824 
Cash and cash equivalents 313,043  291,202  287,543  306,082  270,675 
Securities available for sale, at fair value 188,954  197,309  171,804  173,606  174,785 
Other investments 827  786  786  786  786 
Loans:     
Loans, excluding PPP loans 1,078,736  1,044,413  1,044,938  999,127  994,251 
PPP loans 4,171  10,912  23,051  59,233  88,201 
Allowance for loan losses (15,396) (15,228) (14,837) (15,159) (15,256)
Loans, net 1,067,511  1,040,097  1,053,152  1,043,201  1,067,196 
      
Premises and equipment, net 34,400  35,136  35,770  36,114  37,220 
Bank owned life insurance 34,871  34,634  34,404  34,174  33,925 
Other real estate owned 857  857  1,128  1,533  1,839 
Goodwill 28,275  28,275  28,275  28,275  28,275 
Core deposit intangible, net 7,046  7,283  7,521  7,758  7,995 
Deferred tax asset, net 13,622  12,093  12,261  13,313  14,362 
Other assets 7,280  6,893  7,366  7,423  8,140 
Total Assets$1,696,686 $1,654,565 $1,640,010 $1,652,265 $1,645,198 
      
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$519,305 $485,754 $490,341 $488,877 $479,653 
Interest-bearing demand 271,545  275,115  259,811  270,380  269,517 
Money market and savings 457,768  439,965  427,272  425,371  422,904 
Time 220,349  226,604  237,292  250,839  261,710 
Total deposits 1,468,967  1,427,438  1,414,716  1,435,467  1,433,784 
      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 27,373  23,988  23,424  15,241  13,413 
Line of credit 34,688  34,188  23,688  22,688  14,688 
Subordinated notes -  -  8,674  13,165  19,656 
Junior subordinated debentures 9,442  9,403  9,365  9,327  9,288 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,377  5,588  7,862  7,312  8,598 
Total liabilities 1,545,847  1,500,605  1,487,729  1,503,200  1,499,427 
      
Shareholders' Equity     
Common stock 702  703  702  702  702 
Additional paid in capital 117,307  117,443  117,298  117,151  116,972 
Retained earnings 41,637  37,798  34,689  31,186  28,316 
Other comprehensive income (loss) (8,807) (1,984) (408) 26  (219)
Total Shareholders' Equity 150,839  153,960  152,281  149,065  145,771 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$1,696,686 $1,654,565 $1,640,010 $1,652,265 $1,645,198 
      

 

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation     
(Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)     
      
 Three Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
 20222021202120212021
Net income (GAAP)$3,840 $3,108 $3,503 $2,869 $4,333
Transaction costs 604  2,480  1,069  1,612  -
Income tax benefit related to transaction costs (156) (779) (204) (335) -
Net income excluding transaction costs$4,288 $4,809 $4,368 $4,146 $4,333
      
Diluted earnings per share:     
GAAP$0.53 $0.43 $0.49 $0.40 $0.60
Excluding transaction costs$0.59 $0.67 $0.60 $0.57 $0.60
      
Weighted average number of shares - diluted 7,225  7,218  7,222  7,212  7,179

 

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY   
Loan Portfolio     
(Unaudited) (in thousands)     
     
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
 20222021202120212021
Real estate loans:     
Construction and land development$173,066 $159,630 $154,487 $144,263 $152,889 
Single-family residential 151,033  158,667  163,412  162,996  165,362 
Commercial - owner occupied 267,815  265,900  275,220  260,186  266,258 
Commercial - other 258,112  239,994  228,229  214,995  198,965 
Multifamily 6,487  6,592  13,826  14,017  6,746 
Total real estate loans 856,513  830,783  835,174  796,457  790,220 
Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) 212,109  202,966  197,084  190,095  190,365 
Consumer loans (not secured by real estate) 11,596  12,081  14,015  13,874  14,861 
Gross loans 1,080,218  1,045,830  1,046,273  1,000,426  995,446 
Unearned income (1,482) (1,417) (1,335) (1,299) (1,195)
Loans, net of unearned income$1,078,736 $1,044,413 $1,044,938 $999,127 $994,251 
      
      
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
 20222021202120212021
PPP loans:     
Up to $50,000$209 $644 $2,344 $7,033 $11,718 
$50,001 - $150,000 318  804  3,936  15,438  24,231 
$150,001 - $2 million 3,754  9,788  15,328  26,384  35,498 
Greater than $2 million -  -  2,155  11,963  17,953 
Total PPP loans(1) 4,281  11,236  23,763  60,818  89,400 
Unearned income (110) (324) (712) (1,585) (1,199)
PPP loans, net of unearned income$4,171 $10,912 $23,051 $59,233 $88,201 
      
(1)March 31, 2022 includes $4.0 million and $310,000 of loans originated in 2021 and 2020, respectively.  

 

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Asset Quality Information     
(Unaudited) (in thousands)     
     
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
 20222021202120212021
Classified assets:     
Nonperforming loans$1,897 $1,735 $2,143 $1,362 $2,087 
Other real estate owned 857  857  1,128  1,533  1,839 
Total nonperforming assets 2,754  2,592  3,271  2,895  3,926 
Accruing classified loans 327  676  804  811  835 
Total classified assets$3,081 $3,268 $4,075 $3,706 $4,761 
      
Classified assets to HSB Tier 1 capital plus ALL 1.7% 1.9% 2.5% 2.3% 3.1%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16% 0.16% 0.20% 0.18% 0.24%
      
Allowance for loan losses:     
Balance at beginning of period$15,228 $14,837 $15,159 $15,256 $14,117 
Provision for loan losses -  -  -  -  - 
Charge-offs (99) (295) (403) (195) (198)
Recoveries 267  686  81  98  1,337 
Balance at end of period$15,396 $15,228 $14,837 $15,159 $15,256 
      
Loans, excluding PPP loans$1,078,736 $1,044,413 $1,044,938 $999,127 $994,251 
PPP loans 4,171  10,912  23,051  59,233  88,201 
Performing past due loans 1,638  1,277  3,541  1,464  2,500 
Allowance as % of loans 1.42% 1.44% 1.39% 1.43% 1.41%
Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans 1.43% 1.46% 1.42% 1.52% 1.53%
Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans 811.4% 877.7% 692.3% 1113.0% 731.0%
Average loans, excluding PPP loans 1,056,269  1,044,492  1,017,213  993,346  988,230 
Average PPP loans 8,075  15,164  40,910  77,325  83,489 
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans -0.06% -0.15% 0.12% 0.04% -0.43%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans -0.06% -0.15% 0.13% 0.04% -0.46%

 