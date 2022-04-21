Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings Up 24% to $3.8 Million, or $0.53 Per Share Relative to Fourth Quarter 2021; Year Over Year Core Loan Growth up 8.5%

JONESBORO, Ga., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) today announced first quarter 2022 earnings of $3.8 million, or $0.53 per share compared to $3.1 million, or $0.43 per share in the prior quarter ended December 31, 2021. First quarter earnings reflected lower operating expenses partially offset by lower net interest income and lower non-interest income relative to the prior quarter.



Highlights of the Company’s results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and status of the VyStar Credit Union acquisition include the following:

On March 31, 2022, HSBI, Heritage Southeast Bank and VyStar Credit Union mutually agreed to extend the outside date for consummation of the proposed transaction through June 30, 2022, while permitting either party to terminate the agreement in the event certain regulatory hurdles are not cleared by April 30, 2022.

Earnings per share excluding transaction costs was $0.59 per diluted share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $0.67 per share for the prior quarter and $0.60 one year earlier.

Total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $34.3 million during the first quarter, or 3.3%. Relative to one year earlier, total loans, excluding PPP loans, increased $84.5 million, or 8.5%.

Return on tangible equity excluding transaction costs was 14.76% for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to 16.41% the previous quarter.

“Our strong core operating results continue to benefit from the tremendous efforts our team has put into the organization in recent years. Strong loan growth is a result of focused efforts by our bankers and a good economic climate for our borrowers. Asset quality continues to reflect minimal delinquencies while loan loss recoveries continue to exceed charge-offs” said Leonard Moreland, Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to an improved net interest margin resulting from Federal Reserve actions and the continued repositioning of our balance sheet through loan growth as lower yielding investments convert into higher yielding loans. Additionally, we expect gains on the sale of SBA loans will rebound from the slow first quarter and more expense control will contribute to better core earnings for the remainder of fiscal 2022,” Moreland added.

Net Interest Income

The Company’s net interest income decreased to $12.3 million during the first quarter of 2022 from $12.6 million in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company’s reported net interest margin decreased 6 basis points to 3.25% for the first quarter of 2022 from 3.31% for the preceding quarter. Net interest income and net interest margin was negatively impacted by lower revenue on the PPP portfolio and lower yields on loans partially offset by higher yields on investment securities. At March 31, 2022, the Company held PPP loans totaling $4.2 million, down approximately $6.7 million from the previous quarter. Related interest and fees totaled $235,000 in the period compared to $428,000 during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021. The earning asset yield decreased 8 basis points to 3.52% during the first quarter of 2022 while the cost of funds decreased 2 basis points to 0.27% over the same time frame. The net interest margin excluding PPP loans decreased to 3.20% for the first quarter from 3.23% one quarter earlier.

Loan Loss Provision

The Company did not recognize any loan loss provision for the first quarter. Management believes the improved economic and pandemic climate has provided better clarity on the ability for borrowers to meet their loan obligations. Additionally, asset quality continued to improve. As such, the current level of reserves is believed to be sufficient as of March 31, 2022.

Non-interest Income

First quarter non-interest income decreased to $4.1 million from $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Gains on the sale of SBA loans decreased to $419,000 during the quarter from $1.5 million the previous quarter. Though the disparity between the two quarters is partially due to the timing of sale closings, the pipeline remains strong and management expects 2022 to continue to be an active year for SBA loan sales. Further, service charges and fees as well as interchange and ATM fees decreased from the prior quarter due to historically low levels in these line items during the first quarter of the year.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased to $11.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 from $14.2 million the prior quarter. The current quarter reflected $604,000 in transaction related costs associated with employee retention and professional fees. The prior quarter included approximately $2.5 million in costs associated with the proposed transaction with VyStar Credit Union.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased slightly to $1.70 billion at March 31, 2022, relative to $1.65 billion at the previous quarter end. Elevated liquidity levels continued to increase as cash and cash equivalents increased to $313.0 million, from $291.2 million three months earlier. Securities available for sale decreased by $8.3 million to $189.0 million at March 31, 2022 from $197.3 million three months earlier. Loans, excluding PPP loans, increased to $1.08 billion at March 31, 2022 from $1.04 billion at December 31, 2021. Meanwhile, PPP loans decreased to $4.2 million at March 31, 2022 from $10.9 million three months earlier.

Total deposits increased to $1.47 billion at March 31, 2022 from $1.43 billion three months earlier. Non-interest-bearing deposits remain the largest component of the deposit portfolio representing 35.3% of total deposits followed by money market and savings deposits at 31.2%, interest-bearing demand deposits at 18.5% and time deposits at 15.0%.

Asset Quality

Classified assets, which include nonperforming assets and accruing classified loans, decreased to $3.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared with $3.3 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease during the first quarter reflected a decrease of $349,000 in accruing classified loans. Nonperforming assets, which exclude accruing classified loans, totaled $2.8 million at March 31, 2022, or 0.16% of total assets.

The allowance for loan losses increased slightly to $15.4 million, or 1.42% of total loans at March 31, 2022 from $15.2 million, or 1.44% of total loans at December 31, 2021. The increase was due to net loan recoveries totaling $168,000 during the period as no loan loss provision was required. Excluding PPP loans, which are supported by guarantees from the SBA, the allowance for loan losses was 1.43% of total loans at March 31, 2022.

Capital

Total shareholder equity was $150.8 million at March 31, 2022. Shareholder equity relative to total assets was 8.89% and tangible shareholder equity relative to tangible assets was 6.95% at March 31, 2022. Tangible book value per share was $16.02 at March 31, 2022. At March 31, 2022, the Bank’s Leverage Ratio was 9.89%, its Common Equity Tier I and Tier 1 Capital ratios were 12.50%, and its Total Risk-Based Capital ratio was 13.69%. These regulatory capital ratios are significantly above levels required to be considered “well capitalized,” which is the highest possible regulatory designation.

About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 23 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the proposed acquisition of HSBI by VyStar, statements related to the expected timing of the completion of the acquisition, the combined company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "scheduled," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "expects," "believes," estimates," "potential," or "continue" or negatives of such terms or other comparable terminology. All forward-looking statements in this press release, or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed acquisition or to matters that may affect such proposed acquisition are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of HSBI or VyStar to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, (1) disruption from the proposed acquisition with customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreement, (3) the ability by the parties to obtain required governmental approvals of the acquisition (4) the failure of the closing conditions in the agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the acquisition, and (5) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions.

HSBI disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this communication (which statements speak only as of the date hereof), or in any other written or oral communication that relates to the proposed combination or to matters that may affect such proposed combination, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. and its subsidiary disclaim any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT Leonard A. Moreland

Chief Executive Officer Philip F. Resch

Chief Financial Officer

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

101 North Main Street

P.O. Box 935

Jonesboro, GA 30236

(770) 824-9934





HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Earnings: Net Interest Income $ 12,325 $ 12,633 $ 13,152 $ 12,727 $ 12,769 Net Income 3,840 3,108 3,503 2,869 4,333 Net Income excluding transaction costs 4,288 4,809 4,368 4,146 4,333 Per Share Data: Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.45 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.43 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.60 Diluted excluding transaction costs $ 0.59 $ 0.67 $ 0.60 $ 0.57 $ 0.60 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 7,008 6,979 6,976 6,967 6,956 Diluted 7,225 7,218 7,222 7,212 7,179 Period-end number of shares(1) 7,212 7,220 7,220 7,220 7,222 Book value per share (period-end) $ 20.92 $ 21.32 $ 21.09 $ 20.65 $ 20.18 Tangible book value per share (period-end) $ 16.02 $ 16.40 $ 16.13 $ 15.65 $ 15.16 Key Ratios (percent): Return on average assets 0.93 % 0.75 % 0.84 % 0.69 % 1.10 % Return on average assets excluding transaction costs 1.04 % 1.16 % 1.05 % 1.00 % 1.10 % Return on average tangible equity 13.21 % 10.61 % 12.15 % 10.34 % 16.28 % Return on average tangible equity excluding transaction costs 14.76 % 16.41 % 15.15 % 14.95 % 16.28 % Yield on interest earning assets 3.52 % 3.60 % 3.78 % 3.72 % 4.00 % Cost of funds 0.27 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.36 % 0.42 % Net interest margin 3.25 % 3.31 % 3.45 % 3.36 % 3.58 % Net interest margin, excluding PPP loans 3.20 % 3.23 % 3.28 % 3.26 % 3.48 % Non-interest income as a percent of total revenue 25.1 % 29.9 % 25.4 % 26.6 % 26.0 % Efficiency ratio 69.9 % 77.4 % 72.0 % 76.5 % 67.2 % Efficiency ratio excluding transaction costs 66.3 % 63.7 % 65.9 % 67.2 % 67.2 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.95 % 7.31 % 7.26 % 6.99 % 6.81 % Asset Quality (period-end): Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.42 % 1.44 % 1.39 % 1.43 % 1.41 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, excluding PPP loans 1.43 % 1.46 % 1.42 % 1.52 % 1.53 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 811.4 % 877.7 % 692.3 % 1113.0 % 731.0 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.24 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans -0.06 % -0.15 % 0.12 % 0.04 % -0.43 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans -0.06 % -0.15 % 0.13 % 0.04 % -0.46 % Capital (period-end): Heritage Southeast Bank (HSB) risk based capital ratios: CET1 12.50 % 12.67 % 12.29 % 12.32 % 12.02 % Tier 1 12.50 % 12.67 % 12.29 % 12.32 % 12.02 % Total 13.69 % 13.90 % 13.50 % 13.57 % 13.27 % Leverage 9.89 % 9.81 % 9.40 % 9.01 % 9.10 % Other (period-end): Branches 23 23 23 22 22 FTE 275 280 278 276 278 (1)Includes restricted stock and shares yet to be issued under a supplemental executive retirement plan.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Interest and dividend revenue: Loans, including fees $ 12,247 $ 12,666 $ 12,705 $ 12,592 $ 12,625 PPP loans, including fees 235 428 1,014 1,024 1,071 Investment securities 756 518 564 376 516 Fed funds sold, deposits in banks and other 113 113 107 79 55 Total interest and dividend revenue 13,351 13,725 14,390 14,071 14,267 Interest expense: Deposits 656 703 760 843 986 Fed funds purchased and repurchase agreements 14 8 8 6 10 Line of credit 271 253 192 124 110 Subordinated notes - 47 198 290 310 Junior subordinated debentures 85 81 80 81 82 Total interest expense 1,026 1,092 1,238 1,344 1,498 Net interest income 12,325 12,633 13,152 12,727 12,769 Provision for loan losses - - - - - Net interest revenue after provision for loan losses 12,325 12,633 13,152 12,727 12,769 Noninterest revenue: Service charges and fees 1,476 1,608 1,571 1,291 1,285 Interchange and ATM fees 1,453 1,506 1,517 1,665 1,536 Gain on sale of SBA loans 419 1,521 652 738 906 Other 779 759 741 913 765 Total noninterest revenue 4,127 5,394 4,481 4,607 4,492 Operating expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,341 6,692 6,760 6,551 6,528 Occupancy and equipment 1,350 1,394 1,434 1,443 1,402 Other real estate expenses, including losses on sales and impairments, net 7 93 27 165 7 Transaction costs 604 2,480 1,069 1,612 - Other 3,441 3,538 3,634 3,720 3,904 Total other operating expenses 11,743 14,197 12,924 13,491 11,841 Income before income tax expense 4,709 3,830 4,709 3,843 5,420 Income tax expense 869 722 1,206 974 1,087 Net income $ 3,840 $ 3,108 $ 3,503 $ 2,869 $ 4,333 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 7,008 6,979 6,976 6,967 6,956 Diluted 7,225 7,218 7,222 7,212 7,179 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.45 $ 0.50 $ 0.41 $ 0.62 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.43 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.60

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 30,191 $ 29,689 $ 28,201 $ 27,722 $ 23,851 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 282,852 261,513 259,342 278,360 246,824 Cash and cash equivalents 313,043 291,202 287,543 306,082 270,675 Securities available for sale, at fair value 188,954 197,309 171,804 173,606 174,785 Other investments 827 786 786 786 786 Loans: Loans, excluding PPP loans 1,078,736 1,044,413 1,044,938 999,127 994,251 PPP loans 4,171 10,912 23,051 59,233 88,201 Allowance for loan losses (15,396 ) (15,228 ) (14,837 ) (15,159 ) (15,256 ) Loans, net 1,067,511 1,040,097 1,053,152 1,043,201 1,067,196 Premises and equipment, net 34,400 35,136 35,770 36,114 37,220 Bank owned life insurance 34,871 34,634 34,404 34,174 33,925 Other real estate owned 857 857 1,128 1,533 1,839 Goodwill 28,275 28,275 28,275 28,275 28,275 Core deposit intangible, net 7,046 7,283 7,521 7,758 7,995 Deferred tax asset, net 13,622 12,093 12,261 13,313 14,362 Other assets 7,280 6,893 7,366 7,423 8,140 Total Assets $ 1,696,686 $ 1,654,565 $ 1,640,010 $ 1,652,265 $ 1,645,198 Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 519,305 $ 485,754 $ 490,341 $ 488,877 $ 479,653 Interest-bearing demand 271,545 275,115 259,811 270,380 269,517 Money market and savings 457,768 439,965 427,272 425,371 422,904 Time 220,349 226,604 237,292 250,839 261,710 Total deposits 1,468,967 1,427,438 1,414,716 1,435,467 1,433,784 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 27,373 23,988 23,424 15,241 13,413 Line of credit 34,688 34,188 23,688 22,688 14,688 Subordinated notes - - 8,674 13,165 19,656 Junior subordinated debentures 9,442 9,403 9,365 9,327 9,288 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 5,377 5,588 7,862 7,312 8,598 Total liabilities 1,545,847 1,500,605 1,487,729 1,503,200 1,499,427 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 702 703 702 702 702 Additional paid in capital 117,307 117,443 117,298 117,151 116,972 Retained earnings 41,637 37,798 34,689 31,186 28,316 Other comprehensive income (loss) (8,807 ) (1,984 ) (408 ) 26 (219 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 150,839 153,960 152,281 149,065 145,771 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,696,686 $ 1,654,565 $ 1,640,010 $ 1,652,265 $ 1,645,198

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 3,840 $ 3,108 $ 3,503 $ 2,869 $ 4,333 Transaction costs 604 2,480 1,069 1,612 - Income tax benefit related to transaction costs (156 ) (779 ) (204 ) (335 ) - Net income excluding transaction costs $ 4,288 $ 4,809 $ 4,368 $ 4,146 $ 4,333 Diluted earnings per share: GAAP $ 0.53 $ 0.43 $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 0.60 Excluding transaction costs $ 0.59 $ 0.67 $ 0.60 $ 0.57 $ 0.60 Weighted average number of shares - diluted 7,225 7,218 7,222 7,212 7,179

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Portfolio (Unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Real estate loans: Construction and land development $ 173,066 $ 159,630 $ 154,487 $ 144,263 $ 152,889 Single-family residential 151,033 158,667 163,412 162,996 165,362 Commercial - owner occupied 267,815 265,900 275,220 260,186 266,258 Commercial - other 258,112 239,994 228,229 214,995 198,965 Multifamily 6,487 6,592 13,826 14,017 6,746 Total real estate loans 856,513 830,783 835,174 796,457 790,220 Commercial loans (not secured by real estate) 212,109 202,966 197,084 190,095 190,365 Consumer loans (not secured by real estate) 11,596 12,081 14,015 13,874 14,861 Gross loans 1,080,218 1,045,830 1,046,273 1,000,426 995,446 Unearned income (1,482 ) (1,417 ) (1,335 ) (1,299 ) (1,195 ) Loans, net of unearned income $ 1,078,736 $ 1,044,413 $ 1,044,938 $ 999,127 $ 994,251 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 PPP loans: Up to $50,000 $ 209 $ 644 $ 2,344 $ 7,033 $ 11,718 $50,001 - $150,000 318 804 3,936 15,438 24,231 $150,001 - $2 million 3,754 9,788 15,328 26,384 35,498 Greater than $2 million - - 2,155 11,963 17,953 Total PPP loans(1) 4,281 11,236 23,763 60,818 89,400 Unearned income (110 ) (324 ) (712 ) (1,585 ) (1,199 ) PPP loans, net of unearned income $ 4,171 $ 10,912 $ 23,051 $ 59,233 $ 88,201 (1)March 31, 2022 includes $4.0 million and $310,000 of loans originated in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

HERITAGE SOUTHEAST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Asset Quality Information (Unaudited) (in thousands) March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2022 2021 2021 2021 2021 Classified assets: Nonperforming loans $ 1,897 $ 1,735 $ 2,143 $ 1,362 $ 2,087 Other real estate owned 857 857 1,128 1,533 1,839 Total nonperforming assets 2,754 2,592 3,271 2,895 3,926 Accruing classified loans 327 676 804 811 835 Total classified assets $ 3,081 $ 3,268 $ 4,075 $ 3,706 $ 4,761 Classified assets to HSB Tier 1 capital plus ALL 1.7 % 1.9 % 2.5 % 2.3 % 3.1 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.20 % 0.18 % 0.24 % Allowance for loan losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 15,228 $ 14,837 $ 15,159 $ 15,256 $ 14,117 Provision for loan losses - - - - - Charge-offs (99 ) (295 ) (403 ) (195 ) (198 ) Recoveries 267 686 81 98 1,337 Balance at end of period $ 15,396 $ 15,228 $ 14,837 $ 15,159 $ 15,256 Loans, excluding PPP loans $ 1,078,736 $ 1,044,413 $ 1,044,938 $ 999,127 $ 994,251 PPP loans 4,171 10,912 23,051 59,233 88,201 Performing past due loans 1,638 1,277 3,541 1,464 2,500 Allowance as % of loans 1.42 % 1.44 % 1.39 % 1.43 % 1.41 % Allowance as % of loans, excluding PPP loans 1.43 % 1.46 % 1.42 % 1.52 % 1.53 % Allowance as a % of nonperforming loans 811.4 % 877.7 % 692.3 % 1113.0 % 731.0 % Average loans, excluding PPP loans 1,056,269 1,044,492 1,017,213 993,346 988,230 Average PPP loans 8,075 15,164 40,910 77,325 83,489 Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans -0.06 % -0.15 % 0.12 % 0.04 % -0.43 % Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans, excluding PPP loans -0.06 % -0.15 % 0.13 % 0.04 % -0.46 %



