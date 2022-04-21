ibex Teams Up with Global Mentorship Initiative to Help College Students Prepare for Success

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it has partnered with Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI), a nonprofit organization that helps high-potential students from underserved communities, to roll out a global mentorship program that encourages ibex leaders to become mentors to help college students succeed while strengthening their coaching skills and cultural competencies.

ibex’s new mentorship program is designed to help college students navigate their education journey, provide guidance on their job search, offer tips for successful interviewing, and ultimately equip them with the skills they need to begin their careers. The program is open to all ibex supervisors, managers, and leaders with a college degree.

As part of the partnership, GMI will match motivated, high-potential college students preparing to graduate and enter the workforce with ibex mentors. GMI works with university and youth partners around the world to build pathways to financial stability for students who need it most to increase equity in the workplace and prepare diverse voices to become tomorrow’s decision-makers.

“We are excited to partner with GMI to launch our new mentorship program and help college students reach their full potential,” said ibex Chief People Officer Paul Inson. “Community outreach and volunteering are inherent to our core values at ibex. This program is not only a great way to help others in our community, but it also provides valuable learning and development opportunities for our future leaders.”

The mentorships focus on building confidence and developing soft skills that are transferable across any industry. The program leverages digital resources to create real, human connections that transcend distance and difference.

“We connect companies and universities to create an ecosystem of opportunity for students around the world from underserved communities, including first-generation college students, refugees or displaced persons, women, and people of color,” said Jon Browning, CEO, GMI. “We are delighted to partner with ibex, a global company with a diverse team of more than 30,000 employees and a strong commitment to giving back in the community, to help prepare students to reach their full potential and succeed in their careers.”

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Global Mentorship Initiative

Global Mentorship Initiative is a US designated nonprofit organization that has helped hundreds of underserved students take control of their job search, build their careers, and provides mentors with a chance to give back. Learn more.

Media Contact:

Dan Burris

ibex

daniel.burris@ibex.co

Investor Contact:

Daniel Bellehsen

ibex

dan.bellehsen@ibex.co

