Truepill Names Ana Schrank as Chief Financial Officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepill , the digital health platform connecting telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy infrastructure to transform consumer healthcare, today announced that Ana Schrank has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. She will serve as Truepill’s first CFO and report directly to Chief Executive Officer Sid Viswanathan . Schrank brings to Truepill an impressive background in healthcare, finance and operations, as the company continues to grow and deliver on its vision to create a world where healthcare is convenient and accessible for everyone.



“Ana comes to Truepill as an established, respected industry leader. Her strategic perspective and deep expertise across finance and operations will be essential as Truepill enters its ambitious next phase of growth,” said Sid Viswanathan, CEO and co-founder of Truepill. “With extensive healthcare industry experience and proven financial acumen, I’m thrilled to be working alongside Ana, and she will undoubtedly be an invaluable addition to our executive leadership team.”

Schrank joins Truepill after serving as CFO at Collective Health, where she led all finance, strategy, and analytics functions. Prior to Collective Health, she spent 23 years at McKesson Corporation, where she served in crucial positions such as CFO of McKesson Connected Care & Analytics, Chief Audit Executive, and Vice President of Investor Relations.

“Truepill has proved to be a driving force in the digital transformation of healthcare and I’m inspired by the progress they’ve made in improving the consumer healthcare experience,” said Schrank. “I couldn’t be more excited to bring my experience to Truepill’s mission-driven team, and I look forward to helping the company make the largest possible impact as it continues its impressive growth trajectory.”

Truepill has built significant momentum over the past year, as evidenced by the closing of a $142 million Series D funding round with a $1.6 billion valuation, and the launch of three ground-breaking COVID-19 digital health solutions . The company will continue to build out its executive leadership team with a seasoned, diverse roster of industry leaders, whose experience complements that of the current leadership team. To learn more about Truepill, visit truepill.com .

About Truepill:

Truepill powers the future of consumer healthcare, connecting telehealth, diagnostic, and pharmacy infrastructure to create innovative solutions for leading companies. Truepill enables its partners to deliver convenient and accessible care and provides the building blocks needed to launch and scale world-class healthcare experiences. Founded in 2016, Truepill’s expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes a US-based network of licensed telehealth providers, an at-home lab testing network, nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, white label packaging, product design and more. With a nationwide network of owned and operated pharmacies, diagnostics manufacturing facilities and distribution centers, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP, Digital Pharmacy Accreditation and FDA registration. Learn more at www.truepill.com .

