Aqua Security’s KubeSec Enterprise 2022 Opens Call for Proposals

BOSTON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced that its KubeSec Enterprise Global Webinar Series 2022 has opened its call for proposals . The deadline to submit a proposal is May 12, 2022. Kubernetes users and experts are invited to share their experiences implementing Kubernetes and adjacent technologies.



Since the first KubeSec Enterprise Summit in 2018, Aqua’s signature series has evolved to include a range of formats with a common goal of sharing knowledge and real-world best practices on adopting cloud native approaches.

Industry analysts and practitioners offer deep-dive technical talks on security standards and tooling. Last year’s webinar series featured speakers from Kloudle, Refactr, the Royal Bank of Canada, Sysdig and CircleCI, among others who led educational sessions across all levels of Kubernetes maturity. Topics range from the demanding security and compliance requirements when deploying Kubernetes in production to real-world challenges and success stories.

The global webinar series draws thousands of registrants across roles and industries. Attendees include DevOps, DevSecOps, cloud architects and product managers, security and compliance professionals, and digital transformation and business managers.

Important 2022 dates include:

May 12, 2022 - Last day to submit or edit proposals

Mid-May 2022 - Proposal decisions emailed to all submitters, and final agenda confirmed

Mid-June 2022 - Launch of KubeSec Enterprise Global Webinar Series 2022



Learn more about KubeSec Enterprise Global Webinar Series, or submit a proposal online for this year’s series.

