Prowly Launches Media Monitoring and Becomes a Fully Complete PR Workflow Tool

BOSTON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prowly, the public relations SaaS tool acquired by Semrush in 2020, has further broadened its scope of service with Media Monitoring. This product completes the key components in a PR workflow, making Prowly a fully automated tool for PR professionals that provides a free trial, monthly subscription plans and affordable pricing.

Prowly's new Media Monitoring product enables PR professionals to conduct deep industry research, reveal pivotal consumer insights and collect intelligence on competitors virtually in real time. Users will be able to search for different keywords and obtain results relevant to their goals and strategies with dozens of filters, view interactive dashboards with metrics used by the public relations industry, receive real-time alerts for their most important searches and seamlessly collaborate with coworkers on projects.

"Our strategic goal is to become the market leader in the PR software industry," said Joanna Drabent, Prowly's Chief Executive Officer. "By launching Media Monitoring, we are turning our vision into reality and addressing one of the biggest challenges in the modern public relations world - measuring the impact of your PR initiatives. Many of our customers face this problem, and we're excited to provide them with a solution by releasing one of the biggest product updates in Prowly's history."

With Media Monitoring, Prowly completes its focus to provide those who work in public relations the all-around functionality they need from a PR software along with concrete measurements to strengthen their strategy. According to IBISWorld's industry report on Public Relations Firms in the US, 37.0% of respondents prioritized investing in PR measurement and analytics to achieve growth.

"All PR professionals should have access to concrete metrics and evaluate their earned media value," said Sebastian Przyborowski, Prowly's Chief Product Officer. "Since we're a part of Semrush, we have the opportunity to use their technological assets, integrate many highly-differentiated solutions which are already available to marketers and transform them into relevant, useful, and most importantly, affordable metrics to meet the needs of all PR professionals."

About Prowly

Prowly is an all-in-one workflow automation solution for PR professionals where companies of all sizes can manage media relations more effectively by saving time on routine tasks. Prowly supports users in storytelling, finding the right media contacts and organizing them in a PR CRM, creating aesthetically pleasing press releases, managing email pitches, maintaining journalist-friendly newsrooms, media monitoring and more. This affordable PR tool was already used by over 7,000 users from more than 70 countries.

Press Contact

Maciej Wroblewski

maciej.wroblewski@prowly.com

Related Images











Image 1: Prowly





Prowly









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment