Zoe Announces Hiley Hunt Wealth Management as Part of the Zoe Advisor Network

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a wealth platform that connects potential clients with the best-suited advisors to build and grow their wealth, announced its partnership with Hiley Hunt Wealth Management.

Hiley Hunt Wealth Management was founded by Jason Hiley, CFP®, and Andrew Hunt, CFP®, in 2012. Jason and Andrew founded the firm to help women and family stewards achieve their lifelong dreams through prudent wealth management. Their inspiring mission comes from Jason's own life story. Growing up, Jason observed the unique financial challenges that widows, like his mom, often face. As a result, their firm works with female breadwinners and business leaders, divorcees, and widows. They are known for working collaboratively with their clients to define their values, develop their goals, and create unique plans to position them for success. The firm currently manages $165 million in Assets under Management.

Zoe, recently recognized as one of Fast Company's most innovative companies, accepts only the top Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) into its Advisor Network. After vetting Hiley Hunt Wealth Management, Zoe recognized the firm as one of the top 5% of RIAs nationwide. Clients can connect with Hiley Hunt advisors through the Zoe Platform, thanks to the partnership.

"Part of what makes the role of wealth advisors so challenging is the great responsibility their job entails. Not just because of the amount of money they manage on their clients' behalf, but because of the impact the plans they make may have on people's lives. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management advisors understand this, which makes them the right partner to have in our exclusive Advisor Network," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder & CEO. "They recognize wealth management as the convergence point where money and values meet," he added.

Hiley Hunt's philosophy is that the true measure of wealth is not the sum of one's financial assets, but the life experiences made possible by those assets. They leverage their expertise and many years of experience to help widows, divorcees, and family stewards make the right financial decisions to increase the value of their wealth. As a fee-only wealth management firm, Hiley Hunt prioritizes transparency throughout the wealth planning process. Under this fee structure, their advisors are compensated solely by the client instead of receiving third-party commissions for selling products.

"Partnering with Zoe was a strategic decision. We like working with people we trust and who are as invested as we are in helping female clients achieve what they dream and deserve," said Jason Hiley, CFP®, Partner & Co-Founder at Hiley Hunt Wealth Management.

Andrew Hunt, CFP®, Partner & Co-Founder at Hiley Hunt Wealth Management, also referred to the partnership: "We want every single one of our clients to feel peace of mind. This is why our partnership with Zoe makes sense. We want to continue helping more clients nationwide build towards a better future," he said.

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from the process of finding and hiring a financial advisor. Through Zoe's Platform, you will be matched with Zoe-Certified Financial Advisors across the United States, based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated Network of interest-aligned financial advisors includes only the top 5% in the country.

