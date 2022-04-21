USD 35+ Bn Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cybersecurity Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 23.10% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market finds that the rising number of connected devices and rising IoT adoption, increasing cyber threat instances, rising data per concerns, and rising Wi-Fi networks vulnerability to security threats. Additionally, underlying opportunities for the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market include rising need for cloud-centric security solutions among Small & Medium Enterprises and expanded social media use for business processes.



The total Global Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market is estimated to reach USD 35.43 Billion by the year 2028. The Market valued a revenue of USD 10.18 Billion in the year 2021, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.10%.

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increase in the Prevalence and Cyber-Attacks Complexity

The increase in the complexity and occurrence of cyber-attacks is fuelling the cyber systems AI-enabled. Rising incidents of cyber-attacks across the globe have created awareness among associations for data security. The notion behind these cyber-criminals are; rivalry among political people, competitors move for financial profit and abusing reputation of people, radical religious group interest, and international data robbery. AI in cybersecurity make sure technological innovations security and critical infrastructure; consistently, enterprises are growing their budgets with respect to AI cybersecurity substantially, supporting business processes with cybersecurity agendas, and making programs related to cyber alertness for employees and customers.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 23.10% during the forecast period.

The Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 10.18 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 35.43 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, North America is projected to dominate the worldwide Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity market.



Segmentation of the Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market:

Offering Hardware Software Service

Deployment type Cloud On- Premise

Security Network Security Endpoint Security Application Security Cloud Security

Technology Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Context- Aware Computing

Application Identity & Access Management Risk & Compliance Management Data Loss Prevention Unified Threat Management Security & Vulnerability Management Antivirus/Antimalware Fraud Detection/Anti-Fraud Intrusion Detection/Prevention System Threat Intelligence Others

End User BFSI Retail Government & Defense Manufacturing Infrastructure Enterprise Healthcare Automotive & Transportation Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report

Opportunity: Rising AI-Centric Cybersecurity Solutions Adoption Among SMEs

The rising adoption of cybersecurity solutions which are AI-based especially, among SMEs creates growth opportunities for merchants in the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market. The key advantages of implementing Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity solutions include reliability, high performance, false-positive reduction, comprehensive vulnerability coverage, secure real-time applications, and zero process disruption. However, lack of knowledge and misconceptions regarding Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity solutions and issues of vulnerability with IoT devices pose major challenges for the AI in cybersecurity solutions adoption, thereby hindering the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the IT industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America to Dominate the Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market

North America has dominated the Global Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. The region is an early adopter of new and innovative technologies as government agencies, banks, and financial institutes in face ever-rising challenges with respect to cyber-attacks. Hence, to manage cybersecurity landscape, advanced technologies are implemented. Moreover, numerous cybersecurity merchants are established in this region, hence, contributing to the development of the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market.

List of Prominent Players in the Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market:

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Xilinx Inc. (US)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Micron Technology Inc. (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Amazon Web Services Inc. (US)

Darktrace (UK)

Cylance Inc. (US)

Vectra AI Inc. (US)

Threat Metrix Inc. (US)

Securonix Inc. (US)

Sift Science (US)

Acalvio Technologies (US)

Spark Cognition Inc. (US)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (US)

Symantec Corporation (US)



Recent Developments:

March, 2019: NVIDIA announced the Jetson Nano, an AI computer that makes it possible to create millions of intelligent systems. The small but powerful CUDA-X AI computer delivers 472 GFLOPS of compute performance for running modern AI workloads and is highly power-efficient, consuming as little as 5 watts.

Oct, 2018: Darktrace announced a partnership that combines Darktrace’s cyber-AI with Endace’s unparalleled forensic capabilities. This combined solution empowers organizations to discover in-progress attacks anywhere on the digital infrastructure with Darktrace’s AI, and investigate them with industry-leading speed, scale, and accuracy using Endace’s packet-level network history.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market?

How will the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market?

What is the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Download Free Sample Report

Browse More Related Report:

Crowdfunding Market

In-Dash Navigation System Market

Application Security Market

Big Data Security Market

Top Companies in Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Market



