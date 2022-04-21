Personal Protective Equipment Market to Worth USD 110.85 Billion by 2029 | PPE Industry CAGR of 8.1% by (2022-2029)

Pune, India, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global personal protective equipment market size was valued at USD 71.05 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow from USD 80.38 billion in 2022 to USD 110.85 billion in 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Growing concerns regarding workers’ safety and extensive adoption of recyclable and biodegradable materials boost the market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market, 2022-2029.”

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is used to protect users from workplace health and safety hazards. The rising concerns regarding workers’ safety concerns and the adoption of biodegradable and recyclable materials may propel the demand for PPE. These factors may propel the market development during the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain Constraints to Hinder Market Progress

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the COVID-19 pandemic due to supply chain constraints. Rising COVID-19 cases led to restrictions on manufacturing, transport, and travel. Further, trade restrictions and import bans may lead to a lack of raw materials and stock shortage. Moreover, the lack of medical equipment may hinder the market’s progress. However, the adoption of reduced capacities, automated production techniques, and part-time shifts may enhance market development during the pandemic.

Segments

Based on product, the market is classified into head protection, hearing protection, eye & face protection, protective clothing, protective footwear, respiratory protection, hand protection, fall protection, and others. As per end-use industry, it is classified into manufacturing, construction, automotive, oil & gas, healthcare, chemical, food, transportation, and others. Regionally, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints



Safety and Security Compliances to Propel Market Growth

The increasing concerns regarding employees’ safety are expected to boost the adoption of the product from consumers. Further, the rising demand for personal protective equipment kits from hospitals, manufacturing facilities, construction, and other industries may boost the product adoption. Government implementation of safety and security compliances may facilitate the product adoption. Moreover, rising workplace hazards and fatality rates may increase consumers' personal protective equipment adoption. These factors may propel the personal protective equipment (PPE) market growth.

However, inexpensive and low-quality product availability and sales may hinder the market progress.

Regional Insights

Rising Workplace Accidents to Fuel Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the personal protective equipment (PPE) market share due to rising workplace incidents. The market in North America stood at USD 23.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share. Furthermore, rising government expenditures may enhance industry growth.

In Europe, rising government investments in renewable energy are expected to boost the adoption of PPE. Further, the rising demand for safety gloves is expected to boost the development of PPE.

In Asia Pacific, rapid industrialization and infrastructure spending may propel the adoption of personal protective equipment kits. Moreover, the development of the construction industry may enhance the market’s progress.

Competitive Landscape



Prominent Players Announce Novel Products to Enhance Brand Image

Major companies operating in the market devise novel product launches to boost their brand image globally. For example, Mallcom (India) Limited announced its PPE shoe cover and overalls in April 2020. This launch may boost its product line-up, and it may be available in 2 varieties alongside a shoe cover. This launch may enable the company to enhance its brand image. Further, companies adopt research and development, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions to boost their annual revenues and global market position.

Key Industry Development:

April 2021- Honeywell completed the acquisition of Norcross Safety Products L.L.C. for USD 1.2 billion. It may provide the company with a platform in the global market.

