Real Estate Firm Atkinson McLeod Uses Smartphone Capture and Matterport Axis to Accelerate Sales Process and Improve Agent Productivity

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, is being used by Atkinson McLeod, an independent London real estate group specializing in sales, rentals, and property management, to develop digital twins to provide virtual experiences for 95 percent of its properties. The real estate group is also using both Matterport’s Capture smartphone app and the recently released Matterport Axis motorized mount to create digital twins of its properties. With Matterport, Atkinson McLeod reduces the need for physical property visits, increases the efficiency of property management, and engages with more potential customers to drive property sales.



“London real estate is extremely competitive,” said Giles Atkinson, Director of Atkinson McLeod, who credits Matterport with providing his group several competitive advantages well beyond the scope of its original needs. “You need to offer incredibly responsive, personalized client services to stand out. Matterport has created many efficiencies for our agents and our clients love how it improves their home shopping experience. Specifically, when we included a Matterport of a property in our email marketing, our click-through rates doubled.”

“With a Matterport digital twin accompanying our property listings, properties are on the market for less time because we can expose the home to more clients, faster,” continued Atkinson. “We’ve reduced in-person visits by 50 percent while improving the quality and productivity of physical showings because clients can confirm in advance if a home is a good fit. As we lease out 1,300 properties annually, the efficiency gains add up fast. Generally speaking, Matterport accelerates our sales process.”

In early 2022, Atkinson McLeod was among the first to begin using Matterport Axis, Matterport’s new motorized mount for smartphones that makes it easy and affordable to capture professional-grade scans. With smooth, precise rotation of a mobile phone, Matterport Axis allows users to capture high-quality digital twins using the Matterport Capture app on Android and iOS.

“With the Matterport Axis device and their smartphone, our agents work more efficiently, and can now scan, market, and list their properties all from their mobile device with good image quality at a reasonable price,” said Atkinson. “In our business, operational efficiency and speed to market are key. Matterport helps us close the gap on these metrics.”

Using Matterport Axis and their smartphone, Atkinson McLeod employees can now capture digital twins the moment they get a key to a property and upload their property to any website on the same day. With 56 percent of its clients agreeing that virtual experiences are useful in the buying process, Atkinson McLeod’s use of digital twins helps reduce in-person visits of potential buyers, saving time to list and money while also improving the quality and productivity of physical showings because clients can determine in advance if a home is a good fit. Additionally, home sellers use digital twins to expose properties to more clients. As properties receive more exposure, properties spend less time on the market when using a digital twin. In the past, what may have taken 25 to 30 in-person visits, now homes move to contract in three to four showings to more highly qualified buyers.

“Real estate businesses recognize the power and value that accurate and high-quality digital twins can bring to their company,” said Bernard Nguyen, Senior Director of Business Strategy, Residential Real Estate at Matterport. “Using digital twins, agents can create engaging virtual experiences that help reduce the time and money associated with in-person property visits, allowing agents and their clients to shop more efficiently. Now with the Matterport Capture app and new Matterport Axis motorized mount, we've empowered anyone in the real estate industry to use a smartphone to create their own digital twins.”

Read the Atkinson McLeod case study for more details. To learn more about Matterport Axis, visit matterport.com/axis.

