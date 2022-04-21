Matthews Asia to Launch Active ETF Strategies

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews Asia (the “Firm”) is pleased to announce its plans to offer the firm’s first actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Firm filed an initial registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2022 to introduce three transparent active ETF strategies focused on global emerging markets, Asia and China.



Recognizing that Emerging Markets, Asia and China continue to become core portfolio holdings for many investors, the filings are part of the Firm’s long-term plan to build a robust active ETF suite that delivers increased investment choices for investors. Matthews Asia’s active ETFs are expected to have portfolios that are similar to its established U.S. mutual funds and leverage the same portfolio management teams and investment process.

William Hackett, CEO of Matthews Asia notes, “We are excited to enter the ETF marketplace with the launch of transparent active ETFs that deliver our investment expertise in Asia and the emerging markets. Throughout our 30-plus year history we have offered clients differentiated investment solutions through a variety of vehicles that were designed to meet their specific needs. Adding active ETFs to our suite of emerging markets and Asia investment solutions continues that tradition.”

Jonathan Schuman, Global Head of Distribution of Matthews Asia notes, “I am pleased that the launch of our active transparent ETFs will allow us to expand the range of vehicles available to clients in three established strategies—Emerging Markets, Asia and China. While we believe mutual funds will continue to provide benefits to many investors, we have seen a growing interest from financial intermediaries and end-investors who want to take advantage of the benefits active ETFs offer. We are committed to offering clients a choice in how they gain exposure to these important growth markets through actively managed portfolios that employ the same investment process as our mutual funds and that we believe can benefit from our stock-picking heritage.”

About Matthews Asia

Since 1991, we have focused our efforts and expertise within the Asia and the emerging markets, investing through a variety of market environments. As an independent, privately owned firm, Matthews Asia is the largest dedicated Asia investment specialist in the United States. With approximately US$20.7 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022, Matthews Asia employs a bottom-up, fundamental investment philosophy, with a focus on long-term investment performance. For more information, please visit matthewsasia.com.

Additional information

The three active ETF strategies filed are: Emerging Markets Equity managed by John Paul Lech and Alex Zarechnak Asia Innovators managed by Michael Oh, CFA and Taizo Ishida China managed by Andrew Mattock, CFA, Winnie Chwang and Sherwood Zhang, CFA



Active ETFs do not track a specific index but will be actively managed portfolios with investment decisions made by the Lead Managers who are supported by the broader investment team



NOTE: INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS SUBJECT TO COMPLETION OR AMENDMENT. THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT RELATING TO THESE SECURITIES HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC BUT HAS NOT YET BEEN DECLARED EFFECTIVE. THESE SECURITIES MAY NOT BE SOLD NOR MAY OFFERS TO BUY BE ACCEPTED PRIOR TO THE TIME THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT BECOMES EFFECTIVE. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL THESE SECURITIES AND IS NOT SOLICITING AN OFFER TO BUY THESE SECURITIES IN ANY STATE WHERE THE OFFER OR SALE IS NOT PERMITTED. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST IN RESPONSE TO THIS ADVERTISMENT WILL INVOLVE NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND.

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER A FUND’S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS. A COPY OF THE PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS FOR EACH ETF MAY BE OBTAINED BY VISTING THE SEC’S WEBSITE AT HTTP://WWW.SEC.GOV. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

Investments involve risks, including possible loss of principal.

Emerging Market Equity ETF risks

Investments in emerging and frontier securities may involve risks such as social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation. Additionally, securities markets in emerging and frontier markets countries are substantially smaller, less liquid and more volatile than securities markets in more developed markets.

Matthews Asia Funds are distributed in the United States by Foreside Distributors LLC

Asia Innovators ETF risks

Investments in Asian securities may involve risks such as social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation. Investing in emerging and frontier markets involves different and greater risks, as these securities markets are substantially smaller, less liquid and more volatile than securities markets in more developed markets. Sector funds may be subject to a higher degree of market risk than diversified funds because of a concentration in a specific sector. The Fund's value may be affected by changes in the science and technology-related industries.

China ETF risks

Investments in Asian securities may involve risks such as social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation. Investing in emerging markets involves different and greater risks, as these securities markets are substantially smaller, less liquid and more volatile than securities markets in more developed markets. In addition, single-country funds may be subject to a higher degree of market risk than diversified funds because of concentration in a specific country.

